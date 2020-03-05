Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward

Workaholics author and producer Jen D’Angelo is writing the script, and Lynn Harris (The Pocket book, The Shallows) is producing, per Selection. There have been many rounds of discuss a Hocus Pocus sequel for thus a few years that is it’s robust to decipher what followers can anticipate from the Halloween film. Final we heard, the script does embody the central three Salem witches from the unique as characters within the film.