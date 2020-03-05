Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward

Depart a Remark
Is anybody else daydreaming about spooky season already? Nicely, right here’s some excellent news: the Hocus Pocus sequel has discovered its director. Whispers of a continuation to the 1993 traditional have been in talks for years, however it seems to be prefer it’s now formally shifting ahead for Disney+ with Hairspray director Adam Shankman on board to helm.
Adam Shankman most just lately directed the 2019 rom-com What Males Need starring Taraji P. Henson, and can be connected to Disney’s Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. He has discovered success with making musicals and comedy tasks equivalent to Rock of Ages, Bedtime Tales, A Stroll To Bear in mind and The Wedding ceremony Planner. Now the query is what the imaginative and prescient for Hocus Pocus 2 shall be.
Workaholics author and producer Jen D’Angelo is writing the script, and Lynn Harris (The Pocket book, The Shallows) is producing, per Selection. There have been many rounds of discuss a Hocus Pocus sequel for thus a few years that is it’s robust to decipher what followers can anticipate from the Halloween film. Final we heard, the script does embody the central three Salem witches from the unique as characters within the film.
Again in November, Sarah Jessica Parker mentioned that she, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy had signed on to star in Hocus Pocus 2, including “Now we wait.” This adopted a earlier model of the challenge in improvement at Disney Channel with a brand new solid that Midler publicly regarded down upon.
Different solid members have additionally shared their curiosity in reprising their roles in one other Hocus Pocus film. Thora Birch, who was 9 on the time of the unique film’s launch, is right down to reprise her position of Dani in a sequel. Right here’s what she mentioned about Hocus Pocus 2 final month:
I’m excited for it. They’ve been speaking about this reboot for 5 years. I’m excited to see what all of it seems to be like. I do know somewhat bit about a few concepts for tales, however I don’t know the place it’s all going to fall on the finish of the day.
May or not it’s a full-on reunion? Doug Jones has beforehand spoken out about the opportunity of enjoying Billy Butcherson once more too! Again in 2018, a lot of the unique solid got here again collectively to have a good time 25 years since its launch – although a lot of the youngster actors are not working in Hollywood.
1993’s Hocus Pocus was helmed by Kenny Ortega earlier than he went on to direct the Excessive Faculty Musical and Descendant films for Disney Channel. When the film initially hit theaters in July 1993, it didn’t make a lot cash, however it has turn out to be a staple and custom throughout Halloween time.
The report doesn’t clear up whether or not Adam Shankman will begin manufacturing on Hocus Pocus 2 or Enchanted 2 first. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on Disney+ content material!
