Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Complete Cast List

Paul Giamatti

Again in 2018 it was reported that Paul Giamatti was becoming a member of the Jungle Cruise in an undisclosed position. His identify continues to be connected to the venture in Disney’s press releases, so we all know he is within the film, however that is about all we all know. We’ve not seen Giamatti seem within the trailers, so do not understand how he suits into the story. It could possibly be that Giamatti’s half is a small cameo, or it could possibly be that the Academy Award nominee performs a job within the movie that’s being saved underneath wraps as a result of the studio does not need to reveal it but.