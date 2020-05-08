Disney’s Live-Action Hercules Won’t Be A Direct Remake, According To The Russos

Nicely, I believe you all the time should deliver one thing new to the desk as a result of from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We’ve already achieved that with our Marvel movies. We don’t do literal translations of the comics as a result of we really feel like if you would like that story you’ll be able to go learn that story. We’re going to provide you a distinct story. I believe we’ll do one thing that’s within the vein of the unique and impressed by it, however we additionally deliver some new parts to the desk.