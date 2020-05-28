Disney+’s Marvel Reveals: 8 Questions We Still Have About The Marvel Cinematic Universe Series

Will Disney+ Marvel Reveals Set Up A New Era Of Avengers?

Section 4 stays an enormous query mark as we watch for Black Widow to kick issues off this fall, however as a number of the Avengers we all know seemingly make their exit from the franchise, there is a massive theme of what we do find out about what’s to come back, with a whole lot of passing of torches that may very well be taking form. Tony Stark to Spider-Man, Steve Rogers to Falcon, Hawkeye to Kate Bishop and Thor to Valkyrie and Jane Foster are already coming into play. Bruce Banner may very well be concerned in She-Hulk and Captain Marvel within the rise of Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau’s energy (an grownup Monica shall be in WandaVision). Is Section 4 secretly establishing a brand new technology of Avengers?