Disney’s Mulan: A Complete Cast List

We had been presupposed to see the live-action model of Mulan again in April, however slightly factor about films theaters closing down virtually utterly around the globe put a little bit of a delay in that. Nevertheless, the film has been reset to be launched in July, and from all appearances at this second, it appears like that date goes to stay, making one of many first new releases we’ll see since March. That is nice information for these wanting ahead to the film because the trailers that had been beforehand launched made the remake look thrilling. The remake seems to be the Disney film that we all know, however with a handful of modifications that additionally make Mulan seem like one thing new and totally different.