Disney’s Mulan Has Been Delayed Again

Whereas the pandemic has modified our launch plans for Mulan and we’ll proceed to be versatile as circumstances require, it has not modified our perception within the energy of this movie and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our solid and crew have created a wonderful, epic, and shifting movie that’s the whole lot the cinematic expertise ought to be, and that’s the place we consider it belongs – on the world stage and the large display for audiences across the globe to get pleasure from collectively.