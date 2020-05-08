Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Shows Is Rumored To Be Recruiting Another Prequel Trilogy Star

Unusual as it might be, Star Wars‘ TV future is way brighter than its characteristic facet. (Not that there is something lower than outstanding about Taika Waititi’s new gig.) The franchise’s most enjoyable upcoming challenge is arguably Disney+’s restricted Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, which is bringing the prequel trilogy’s Ewan McGregor again to Jedi Knighthood. Theories about for what different acquainted Star Wars characters can even return for the Obi-Wan sequence, and if a current rumor seems to be true, one other prequel star could also be becoming a member of McGregor: Hayden Christensen.