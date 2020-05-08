Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Shows Is Rumored To Be Recruiting Another Prequel Trilogy Star

Go away a Remark
Unusual as it might be, Star Wars‘ TV future is way brighter than its characteristic facet. (Not that there is something lower than outstanding about Taika Waititi’s new gig.) The franchise’s most enjoyable upcoming challenge is arguably Disney+’s restricted Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, which is bringing the prequel trilogy’s Ewan McGregor again to Jedi Knighthood. Theories about for what different acquainted Star Wars characters can even return for the Obi-Wan sequence, and if a current rumor seems to be true, one other prequel star could also be becoming a member of McGregor: Hayden Christensen.
That is proper, Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith star Hayden Christensen could very nicely make a triumphant-adjacent return to the function of Anakin Skywalker for Disney+’s standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi challenge, no less than based on LRM.com. The outlet claims that the actor is “at the moment in talks” with present producers about reprising the morally imbalanced man destined to turn into the long-lasting Darth Vader. If true, the information will surely be one of many extra polarizing developments that the mighty Disney+ may convey into existence.
With nothing being confirmed from any angle, it is unclear how closely Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker would even issue into the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV present. I do not suppose anybody would count on him to look in all six episodes, however there’s clearly a world of distinction between showing in a quick dream sequence and digging into an episode-long flashback storyline.
For a lot of Star Wars followers, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker is on the decrease finish of the spectrum in terms of “sufficiently developed characters portrayed to perfection.” Granted, many actors would have confronted an uphill climb in delivering Darth Vader’s backstory, however Christensen earned a whole lot of flak for his performances, as did the youthful actor Jake Lloyd for The Phantom Menace.
In any case, Star Wars: The Clone Wars earned a current resurgence in recognition and poignance with its remaining season on Disney+. So a whole lot of followers are as soon as once more desperate to see extra adventures set within the period between the prequel and O.G. trilogies, which the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence will virtually positively ship. However will Hayden Christensen have extra luck than Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Greatest in terms of securing a live-action future within the franchise?
There are just a few components that tangentially help the grain-of-salt rumors of Hayden Christensen doubtlessly showing within the Obi-Wan sequence. For one, the actor legitimately reprised the function of Anakin Skywalker for a quick little bit of dialogue that factored into Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker, so it hasn’t been that lengthy since he bought into the character’s headspace.
Plus, the Disney+ challenge landed its new showrunner and author Joby Harold again in January following the departure of the earlier artistic head, which itself sparked rumors of the present’s cancellation. So it might make sense if Harold and his artistic group had solely lately discovered a eager solution to convey Anakin again, thus setting the items in movement to convey the concept to life.
In fact, there’s all the time the possibility that none of that is really going to occur, and that Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan goes to do his personal factor with none interference from Hayden Christensen’s Anakin. Tell us within the ballot beneath which facet of the coin you land on!
With the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV sequence scheduled to enter manufacturing in early 2021, a launch date on Disney+ is even tougher to determine, although beforehand delays reportedly did not postpone the deliberate launch window. Within the meantime, take a look at all of the reveals premiering quickly with our Summer season 2020 TV schedule.
