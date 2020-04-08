Disney’s Park Closings Could Affect Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Plans

Some huge cash was within the means of being spent for the 50th anniversary, however, in fact, there was an expectation of a return on the funding. Having the celebration within the first place is designed to spice up attendance. If that is not going to occur, then there turns into a critical query of how a lot of the occasion will occur in any respect. Walt Disney World, and the opposite parks, have not been creating wealth for almost a month, and that loss, mixed with the truth that revenue will not be returning to regular ranges when the parks do reopen, may imply that some plans for the 50th anniversary might be significantly lowered if not scrapped altogether.