Disney’s Park Closings Could Affect Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Plans

It is fairly apparent that the Disney theme parks are hurting proper now. Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and all the opposite Disney parks around the globe are closed and no reopening date is at present in sight. We all know that Disney is dropping one thing like tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} day by day due to this closure. Nevertheless, whereas reopening is definitely going to be an enormous reduction for the corporate, it doubtless will not be the top of the ache, as one analyst thinks it might be two years earlier than attendance on the parks returns to pre-coronavirus numbers, and that is probably dangerous information for an occasion over a yr away, Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.
Walt Disney World opened in 1971 and so the park’s 50th anniversary is arising in 2021. It is a main occasion, to make sure, and the park was in the course of some fairly vital renovations and additions to prepare for it. Whereas the occasion was not less than a yr away, it appears Walt Disney World could have larger issues than getting all the pieces achieved in time, as Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall (through Marketwatch) thinks will probably be two years earlier than park attendance is again to the place it was once.
The reason is, that individuals shall be cautious of going to theme parks till a coronvirus vaccine, or on the very least higher testing, is obtainable. In keeping with Cahill…
We see the limiting issue as health-care know-how as property like Walt Disney World will both must function with social distancing in-place – considerably limiting capability – or a vaccine will should be broadly sufficient obtainable that the inhabitants will once more really feel secure in such a gathering,
Sooner or later, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and different locations the place giant numbers of individuals collect, will reopen, but it surely’s unlikely that the virus shall be fully contained at that time. As such, many individuals shall be cautious about visiting. It is doable that the parks will even must restrict capability, although social distancing contained in the park appears like a logistical nightmare.
If it takes two years for that confidence to come back again, then the timing couldn’t be worse. Walt Disney World is at present in the course of a significant Epcot overhaul that was scheduled to be accomplished in time for the 50th anniversary. There’s most likely much more deliberate for the resort subsequent yr that we do not even find out about but.
Some huge cash was within the means of being spent for the 50th anniversary, however, in fact, there was an expectation of a return on the funding. Having the celebration within the first place is designed to spice up attendance. If that is not going to occur, then there turns into a critical query of how a lot of the occasion will occur in any respect. Walt Disney World, and the opposite parks, have not been creating wealth for almost a month, and that loss, mixed with the truth that revenue will not be returning to regular ranges when the parks do reopen, may imply that some plans for the 50th anniversary might be significantly lowered if not scrapped altogether.
At a sure level, you simply need to be pragmatic concerning the scenario that if the crowds aren’t going to be there, you have to rethink the plan. This shall be unlucky for these which have been trying ahead to the anniversary and are keen to go. I imply, if the parks are going to be much less crowded, that in itself may draw out some followers, even below the circumstances.
After all, perhaps the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is not an issue. Perhaps it is the answer. It might be that the as soon as in a lifetime occasion shall be precisely the factor that pulls the crowds again to the park and helps get issues again to regular. At this level, we merely do not know.
