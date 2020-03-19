Disney’s Parks Are Losing Millions Every Day Since Closing

In an effort to curb transmission of the coronavirus, anywhere the place giant numbers of individuals collect is shut down. Stadiums and arenas are closed and main sporting occasions are on maintain. However the large blow to lots of people proper now could be that theme parks are shut down. All of the parks world wide from Disney, Common, Six Flags, and extra are closed for enterprise till a minimum of the tip of March. That is going to be a serious hit to the underside line of any firm, however based on some estimates, the closure is hitting the Walt Disney Firm particularly onerous, because it’s costing the corporate ten of tens of millions of {dollars} a day.