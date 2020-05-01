Disney+’s Prop Culture Host Already Has A Wish List For Season 2

There are some nice potentialities right here. With the addition of the 20th Century Fox (Now 20th Century Studios) movie library, there are a bunch of nice films that could possibly be explored in future Prop Culture episodes. House Alone is a kind of films that everyone loves. And with a brand new Hocus Pocus film on the way in which for Disney+, an episode of the present that appears on the unique, which remains to be extremely standard amongst a sure fan base, looks like one thing lots of people would like to see.