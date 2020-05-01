Disney+’s Prop Culture Host Already Has A Wish List For Season 2

Go away a Remark
As we speak Disney+ sees the debut of a model new sequence, Prop Culture, which tracks down lots of the unique props utilized in standard Disney movies like Marry Poppins and Tron. The primary season covers eight episodes, and so, there are actually much more Disney films that could possibly be investigated by the sequence, and Prop Culture producer and host Dan Lanigan already has a listing of the movies he’d wish to cowl if Prop Culture is given a Season 2.
The flicks lined by Season 1 of Prop Culture are all live-action Disney films that have been launched underneath the Disney banner. Nevertheless, Disney is now a lot greater than that, and after I had an opportunity to talk with host Dan Lanigan final week, he advised me that if one other season turns into a actuality, he’d wish to cowl films from the opposite studios that Disney owns, like Fox and Lucasfilm, amongst others. In line with Lanigan…
I’m hoping we’ll be capable of do some Fox movies. Like House Alone, I’d love to do this, Edward Scissorhands. I’d like to do Dragonslayer. There’s a number of nice folks and tales behind that. That’s additionally a Paramount co-production so which may not be a Disney+ obtainable movie. , Hocus Pocus we’d like to do. We’d like to do Raiders [of the Lost Ark] we’d like to do Star Wars.
There are some nice potentialities right here. With the addition of the 20th Century Fox (Now 20th Century Studios) movie library, there are a bunch of nice films that could possibly be explored in future Prop Culture episodes. House Alone is a kind of films that everyone loves. And with a brand new Hocus Pocus film on the way in which for Disney+, an episode of the present that appears on the unique, which remains to be extremely standard amongst a sure fan base, looks like one thing lots of people would like to see.
One of many standards for episodes of Prop Culture is that they needed to give attention to films that Dan Lanigan himself was a fan of. Dragonslayer is even introduced up in an episode of the present’s first season as one of many host’s favourite movies. Though, as Lanigan mentions right here, that one could be a troublesome promote. Whereas Disney had the distribution rights to the movie internationally, in North America, the movie is technically a Paramount manufacturing and so it appears unlikely the movie would launch on Disney+.
On the plus facet, the concept of a second season of Prop Culture is not merely a pipe dream on behalf of the host. He advised me that the parents at Disney have been already thinking about doing one other season of the present whereas the primary season was being produced, however whether or not that occurs will all rely upon the response the primary season will get from the viewers…
The folks we’ve talked to at Disney wish to do a second season. It simply comes right down to how profitable it’s.
Followers of Disney films who wish to be taught extra about their favourite movies are nearly positive to love Prop Culture. Whereas the present focuses on the props used within the movies, that is actually solely a part of the historical past you will study relating to movies from Mary Poppins to The Muppet Film.
Prop Culture is on Disney+ now with all eight Season 1 episodes obtainable for streaming.
