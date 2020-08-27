Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Recasts Kelly Marie Tran as Lead

Kelly Marie Tran will voice the predominant character in Disney’s animated journey “Raya and the Last Dragon,” changing the voice function beforehand held by Cassie Steele.

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” set in a fictional fantasy land known as Kumandra, follows a fearless warrior as she seeks to avoid wasting the realm from evil forces. As beforehand introduced, Awkwafina voices a personality named Sisu, a uncommon water dragon who can remodel right into a human being. Don Corridor and Carlos López Estrada are directing the movie, which was written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim.

Tran shot to fame after starring in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She reprised her function as insurgent mechanic Rose Tico in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the closing chapter in the nine-part Skywalker saga. Her casting in “Raya and the Last Dragon” makes Tran the first Southeast Asian American to steer a Disney animated movie.

“I didn’t know that I used to be craving simply to see somebody who appears like me,” Tran advised Leisure Weekly. “She is somebody who’s technically a princess, however I believe that what’s actually cool about this venture, about this character particularly, is that everybody’s attempting to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess.” “Raya and the Last Dragon” was initially anticipated to debut in theaters this November, however amid the coronavirus pandemic, its launch was shifted again to March 12, 2021. Although the movie has been stored principally underneath wraps, Awkwafina teased the venture to Selection at D23 Expo final yr. “We hold saying [it’s about] sisterhood,” Awkwafina stated. “Raya — once we discuss Disney idols — she’s, as you’d say, ‘unhealthy ass.’”

Leisure Weekly first reported the information of Tran’s casting.