Disney+’s Rogue One Prequel Adds Another Star Wars Movie Star And More

Genevieve O’Reilly is not the one actor to affix the likes of Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller on the collection. Denise Gough of BBC’s Paula is on board, however no particulars are at the moment obtainable about her position. Because the Rogue One prequel clearly does not have the identical qualms as The Mandalorian in terms of bringing current characters into the collection, it is potential that she might play an earlier, later, or live-action model of a personality already current within the Star Wars saga, though we’ll have to attend and see.