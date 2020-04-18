Disney+’s Rogue One Prequel Finally Adds To Cast With Dune Star And More

Having been performing professionally for over 50 years now, Stellan Skarsgard was arguably as large with American TV audiences in 2019 as he’d ever been, all due to the brilliantly crafted, Emmy-winning miniseries Chernobyl. (Apparently, one among his different in style TV roles previously 20 years was additionally on HBO, for the comedy Entourage.) The actor is extra well-known for his theatrical work, although, and Marvel followers know him properly as Erik Selvig, a task he performed throughout the primary two Thor movies and in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Skarsgard will presumably play one thing nearer to that position than to, say, his position from each of the Mamma Mia! musicals. Style followers will have the ability to catch him later this yr for Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded Dune remake.