Disney+’s Rogue One Prequel Finally Adds To Cast With Dune Star And More

New live-action Star Wars motion will not be coming round till The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts in October, and even the information cycle has been fairly sluggish for the blockbuster franchise (past Ahsoka Tano casting). Nonetheless, this week introduced a reasonably implausible replace within the type of casting additions for the in-development Rogue One prequel that might be centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. These are the primary new forged members which have been introduced since Luna and and Alan Tudyk had been introduced as Andor and his Okay-2SO droid, respectively.
Whereas the casting additions have not been 100% confirmed by Disney+, because it often goes, Star Wars‘ Rogue One prequel is reportedly within the closing contract negotiations with Chernobyl and future Dune star Stellan Skarsgard and Poldark vet Kyle Soller to affix the spinoff challenge’s first season. It will be the primary time both actor received concerned with the Star Wars franchise, although Skarsgard has some historical past with guardian firm Disney (in addition to Marvel).
At this level, the fundamental storyline for the Rogue One prequel takes place through the early days of the Rebels taking motion in opposition to the Empire, and options Insurgent badass Cassian Andor as its central hero. (Hey, a minimum of we all know he will not die on this one, proper?) It has been described as a spy thriller that may presumably delve extra into the intrigue aspect of the Star Wars universe versus huge house battles.
To be anticipated, Selection’s information report is not precisely flush with particulars in regards to the characters that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are supposed to be enjoying. As such, let’s check out every of the actors and the place else we all know them from.
Having been performing professionally for over 50 years now, Stellan Skarsgard was arguably as large with American TV audiences in 2019 as he’d ever been, all due to the brilliantly crafted, Emmy-winning miniseries Chernobyl. (Apparently, one among his different in style TV roles previously 20 years was additionally on HBO, for the comedy Entourage.) The actor is extra well-known for his theatrical work, although, and Marvel followers know him properly as Erik Selvig, a task he performed throughout the primary two Thor movies and in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Skarsgard will presumably play one thing nearer to that position than to, say, his position from each of the Mamma Mia! musicals. Style followers will have the ability to catch him later this yr for Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded Dune remake.
In slight distinction to Stellan Skarsgard’s huge and expansive profession, actor Kyle Soller’s solely been displaying his thespian abilities for round a decade. The Connecticut-born actor relocated to England round his school years, and that is the place loads of his jobs have originated. He initially made his greatest waves within the U.S. with the short-lived Rob Lowe comedy You, Me and the Apocalypse after which as cousin Francis on the BBC/PBS historic drama Poldark. Most just lately, Soller has already been constructing his relationship with Disney+ as a part of the voice forged of the animated spinoff 101 Dalmatian Road.
Presently, there are not any publicly acknowledged plans for when Cassian Andor’s Rogue One prequel will go into full-on manufacturing for Disney+, which is comprehensible. It’s going to hopefully solely be a matter of time earlier than the challenge kicks into gear as soon as Hollywood is ready to begin up once more. Within the meantime, keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra casting and behind-the-scenes information for this challenge, The Mandalorian Season 2, and the Obi-wan Kenobi standalone sequence.
