Disney+’s Scarlet Witch Present: 8 Quick Things We Know About WandaVision

At current it’s unclear if Jac Schaeffer will probably be credited with writing the whole season, however on the very least she has penned the script for the primary episode. The present will probably be within the format of a sitcom from completely different eras of tv, so humor will certainly play an element on this first season, which is nice, given Jac Schaeffer’s background. And since she’s going to now have expertise in writing for each films and TV exhibits for Marvel, we are able to most likely anticipate quite a lot of the occasions in WandaVision to have ripples all through the remainder of the MCU.