Disney+’s Scarlet Witch Present: 8 Quick Things We Know About WandaVision

Part 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to be a banger if you consider all of the Disney+ exhibits like What If?… and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which are slated for launch within the subsequent couple of years. However the present which will arguably be probably the most engaging of all is WandaVision, which options the Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient seemingly residing in a kind of alternate actuality sitcom.
Now, there’s nonetheless lots shrouded in secrecy about this new present, and we do not know if it should meet its scheduled late 2020 launch date (Particularly since Black Widow was pushed again to November). However have hope, true believers, as we do know a variety of thrilling info about this thrilling new program – and have compiled them on this characteristic.
WandaVision Takes Place After Avengers: Endgame
In contrast to Black Widow, which is a prequel to the occasions of Avengers: Infinity Battle/Endgame, Wandavision takes place after the occasions of Endgame, which implies that, sure, Imaginative and prescient is already lifeless. So how does he seem on this new present?
Nicely, that’s once we get into hypothesis territory. Some consider that the present could also be an alternate actuality inside Wanda Maximoff’s head, and that she may be going insane following the occasions of Avengers: Endgame. Within the comics, Wanda is definitely one of the crucial highly effective mutants in existence, being able to warp actuality. There’s an opportunity that the occasions in WandaVision are simply enjoying out in Wanda’s head and in a special actuality altogether. Trippy stuff for positive, however this may even be an opportunity for Wanda to reshape the MCU, giving herself a “regular” life with Imaginative and prescient and possibly even bringing her brother, Quicksilver, again from the lifeless. The sky is the restrict.
WandaVision Someway Connects To Physician Unusual In The Multiverse Of Insanity
It was confirmed at 2019’s San Diego Comedian-Con that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch can have a supporting function in Physician Unusual In The Multiverse Of Insanity… however what function might she presumably play within the 2022 blockbuster?
That is once more the place we enter hypothesis territory. Within the comics, Scarlet Witch has a historical past of struggling psychological breakdowns, as exhibited within the well-known Home of M storyline the place she alters actuality, and solely Wolverine remembers the reality. Might one thing like this occur within the Physician Unusual sequel and Scarlet Witch turns into the subsequent large unhealthy for the MCU? Or maybe will she be the one one who will help Physician Unusual defeat a model new large unhealthy? Solely time will inform, however neither is outdoors the realm of risk.
Scarlet Witch Will Don Her Comedian Ebook Costume At Least As soon as
In case you watched the Disney+ Tremendous Bowl industrial, you’ll have seen the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it second the place Elizabeth Olsen is featured sporting Scarlet Witch’s well-known purple outfit from the comics. It is a completely completely different look than what we’re used to seeing the character put on within the films, so what might this presumably imply?
I’m guessing it’s most likely a Halloween costume. I imply, she appears to be like nice in it, however she most likely would have worn a model of Scarlet Witch’s basic costume already in one of many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies if it was going to be her live-action costume. However you by no means know. Perhaps this would be the begin of a brand new factor for Ms. Maximoff. It might simply be that the MCU is teasing us like they did after they confirmed the Hulk working with the Avengers within the first full Infinity Battle trailer.
The First Season Will Solely Be Six Episodes Lengthy
Bear in mind how The Mandalorian felt too quick at solely eight episodes? Nicely, really feel grateful that we had these two further episodes, as a result of WandaVision will solely have six episodes in its first and presumably solely season. However this appears to be the pattern for the Marvel TV exhibits since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki can even each solely be six episodes of their first respective seasons.
We know that Sport of Thrones director Matt Shakman will probably be directing all six episodes of the primary season. So the directorial imaginative and prescient (pun not meant) will probably be singular in nature. Matt Shakman has additionally labored on extra comedic TV exhibits just like the darkish comedy crime-drama Fargo, in addition to the foolish, It is At all times Sunny in Philadelphia. So Shakman is probably going the only option for an ostensibly comedic present with presumably darkish undertones.
Black Widow And Captain Marvel Co-Author Jac Schaeffer Will Be Showrunning The Sequence
Jac Schaeffer, who has already dipped her toe within the MCU pool by co-writing Captain Marvel and Black Widow would be the head author for WandaVision. She additionally wrote and directed the sci-fi romantic comedy, TiMER, and wrote the current comedy, The Hustle, starring Insurgent Wilson and Anne Hathaway.
At current it’s unclear if Jac Schaeffer will probably be credited with writing the whole season, however on the very least she has penned the script for the primary episode. The present will probably be within the format of a sitcom from completely different eras of tv, so humor will certainly play an element on this first season, which is nice, given Jac Schaeffer’s background. And since she’s going to now have expertise in writing for each films and TV exhibits for Marvel, we are able to most likely anticipate quite a lot of the occasions in WandaVision to have ripples all through the remainder of the MCU.
Kat Dennings And Randall Park Will Reprise Their Roles From Earlier MCU Motion pictures
Kat Dennings, who performed political science scholar Darcy Lewis in Thor and Thor: The Darkish World, and Randall Park, who performed FBI agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man And The Wasp, will probably be featured characters on WandaVision. Final we noticed Darcy Lewis, she was working alongside Thor, Dr. Erik Selvig and Jane Foster to cease Malekith, the chief of the Darkish Elves of Svartalfheim. Jimmy Woo was final seen as Scott Lang’s parole officer.
The massive query is, why? The 2 characters have so little in frequent that it is laborious to think about why they’re each being introduced again for WandaVision particularly. Will they even be actual, or presumably figments of Wanda’s creativeness? I’m not complaining, although. I miss Darcy Lewis, and Jimmy Woo is a hoot in Ant-Man And The Wasp.
Kathryn Hahn Will Be Enjoying A “Nosy Neighbor”
Dangerous Mothers’ Kathyrn Hahn is about to play a “nosy neighbor” character. Who will she be a nosy neighbor to? That I’m not fully positive. It may very well be Randall Park for all we all know.
On condition that WandaVision is supposed to be like a sitcom from completely different eras of tv, she’ll probably be the nosy sort who retains peeking within the window to supply comedian aid. The query is, will she be in every time interval as a nosy neighbor, or solely a selected time interval? There are numerous query marks to this present nonetheless, and that is simply yet one more one in every of them.
Teyonah Parris Is Enjoying Monica Rambeau, The Grown-Up Daughter Of Captain Marvel’s Maria Rambeau
This may be probably the most shocking of all of the characters on WandaVision since her function did not appear all that main in Captain Marvel, however Chi-Raq star Teyonah Parris will probably be enjoying Maria Rambeau’s daughter, Monica all grown up on the collection. In case you keep in mind from Captain Marvel, Maria was the lovable youngster performed by Akira Akbar who helped Carol Danvers pick the colour of her costume. However what on the planet is she doing on this present?
Your guess is nearly as good as mine on this one. Within the comics, Monica Rambeau really turns into the second Captain Marvel. Is that what is going on to occur in WandaVision? Questions, questions! I’ve them!
That’s just about every thing we all know for sure about WandaVision – however as you may see there are extra questions on this present than solutions, which is a part of the enjoyable of those new Disney+ tasks. They promise to each broaden Marvel Cinematic Universe lore, and create new ideas and concepts to daydream about as we watch for the subsequent film. In quite a lot of methods, they virtually look like prolonged end-credit scenes, however stretched out for hours at a time. Each time this present ultimately comes out, I can’t wait to see it.
