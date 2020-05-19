Disney+’s Star Wars Cassian Andor Collection: An Updated Cast List

Diego Luna (Cassian Andor)

Expectedly, this Rogue One prequel story would not be full with out Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna. The actor was one of many first to be connected to the challenge at any time when it was introduced again in 2018, which is nice, since followers may need rioted over a recasting. Within the years after Rogue One‘s 2016 launch, Luna continued increase his profession on the characteristic facet, with probably the most headline-worthy movies being the Flatliners remake and If Beale Road Might Discuss, and he is now arrange for the upcoming Scarface remake. Luna’s most up-to-date TV work was for Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, which he starred in for 2 seasons up to now, with Season 2 premiering in totally in February 2020. (Drug cartels are scarier than Star Wars villains, arms down.)