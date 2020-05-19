Disney+’s Star Wars Cassian Andor Collection: An Updated Cast List

Depart a Remark
Due to the success of The Mandalorian and the fan-embraced closing season of The Clone Wars, the way forward for Star Wars tv has by no means been crammed with extra Empire-thwarting promise. One of the vital anticipated Disney+ tasks of any property is certainly the spinoff collection specializing in Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, which is able to happen round 5 years earlier than the occasions of the well-received Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That movie’s success as a Star Wars spinoff, and its presence on Disney+, have helped to maintain followers stoked whereas ready to listen to extra updates.
Whereas it is presently not clear precisely when the Cassian Andor collection will arrive on Star Wars‘ followers streaming gadgets alongside The Mandalorian and probably the Obi-Wan Kenobi challenge, the journey collection continues to be within the casting course of, with Rogue One author/director Tony Gilroy again on the helm. We’re protecting an up to date record of all of the returning actors and actresses, in addition to all the brand new faces getting into into the franchise’s canon for the approaching spy thriller. Let’s begin off with the obvious and crucial addition to the collection, Cassian himself.
Diego Luna (Cassian Andor)
Expectedly, this Rogue One prequel story would not be full with out Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna. The actor was one of many first to be connected to the challenge at any time when it was introduced again in 2018, which is nice, since followers may need rioted over a recasting. Within the years after Rogue One‘s 2016 launch, Luna continued increase his profession on the characteristic facet, with probably the most headline-worthy movies being the Flatliners remake and If Beale Road Might Discuss, and he is now arrange for the upcoming Scarface remake. Luna’s most up-to-date TV work was for Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, which he starred in for 2 seasons up to now, with Season 2 premiering in totally in February 2020. (Drug cartels are scarier than Star Wars villains, arms down.)
Alan Tudyk (Okay-2SO)
Any position that Alan Tudyk takes on is one which followers find yourself adoring, and such was the case with Rogue One‘s reprogrammed Empire droid Okay-2SO. Fortunately, Tudyk shall be returning for vocal duties and the motion-capture efficiency for the hulking and snarky bot. (Possibly we’ll see how he and Cassian first met, too.) Following Rogue One, Tudyk’s Disney profession thrived with vocal roles for Ralph Breaks the Web, Aladdin and Frozen II. Amongst different achievements on the small display screen, Tudyk reprised the position of Okay-2SO for Lego Star Wars: All-Stars, completed out his personal comedy creation Con Man, and flexed his comedian guide expertise for reveals like Younger Justice Outsiders, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn and The Tick.
Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma)
Insurgent Alliance chief Mon Mothma’s Star Wars legacy has spanned many years, protecting three movies and two TV reveals. Whereas Caroline Blakiston took on the position in Return of the Jedi, Genevieve O’Reilly donned the robes for Revenge of the Sith and made a shock return in Rogue One, whereas additionally voicing the character in Star Wars Rebels. (Kath Soucie offered her voice for Mon Mothma in The Clone Wars.) O’Reilly’s movie output, which has been pretty mild, consists of appearances in The Snowman and Tolkien, although she’s had common roles on the Australian drama Glitch and the UK/Amazon Prime Video co-distributed drama Tin Star, starring Tim Roth.
Stellan Skarsgård – Unknown
The patriarch of a Swedish household of actors, Stellan Skarsgård has lengthy been a reliable addition to any manufacturing, be it artwork home drama or genre-centric blockbuster. It is positively a blessing of kinds to have him becoming a member of the Star Wars universe by way of the forged of the Cassian Andor collection. His most up-to-date TV work was for HBO’s miniseries Chernobyl, for which he landed a Supporting Actor Emmy nomination, so this shall be fairly a subsequent step, particularly since he’ll subsequent be seen on the massive display screen in Denis Villeneuve’s extremely anticipated Dune remake. Skarsgård does appear to have already got an excellent relationship with Disney, having portrayed astrophysicist Erik Selvig throughout 4 totally different Marvel films, so here is hoping he’ll play somebody who elements closely in Cassian Andor’s fundamental story.
Denise Gough – Unknown
An actress who’s at this level extra acquainted to UK audiences than these within the U.S., Denise Gough shall be bringing her dramatic aptitude to Disney+ by means of this Star Wars prequel collection. Sadly, the position she’ll be taking up has been saved utterly beneath wraps so far. Gough, who appeared with Genevieve O’Reilly in 2019’s A Child Who Would Be King, might be finest recognized for her work on the Showtime miniseries Guerrilla and the BBC miniseries Paula. She was additionally forged in HBO’s Sport of Thrones prequel fronted by Naomi Watts, however the community determined to not transfer ahead with that follow-up challenge. Hopefully her Star Wars future makes up for that challenge lapsing.
Kyle Soller – Unknown
UK actor Kyle Soller’s Star Wars scenario is way the identical as these of Stellan Skarsgård and Denise Gough, in that he landed a job within the Cassian Andor spy thriller, however everybody at Disney has saved mum about who Soller shall be taking part in. (Hopefully one in all these new forged members has some sort of ties to Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso, and permits for her to point out up indirectly.) Although he does not have very many U.S. credit to his identify, Soller is understood right here for his work because the titular detective’s son on PBS’ Poldark, in addition to for the HBO TV film Brexit. He does have ties to Disney+, nevertheless, with Soller voicing the colourful standout Dante on the animated collection 101 Dalmatian Road.
Hopefully followers will not be ready an excessive amount of longer earlier than Tony Gilroy and the remainder of his artistic workforce are ready to determine a timeline for when the Cassian Andor TV present will head into manufacturing on its method to a Disney+ premiere. Whereas ready to listen to extra, head to our Summer season 2020 TV premiere schedule to seek out one thing to maintain you busy, or head to our Disney+ in June rundown for every thing hitting the streaming service quickly.
