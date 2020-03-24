Disney+’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars Finale Will Apparently Change How Fans Think Of Some Characters

The finale, that script, was one of the best Clone Wars script that I ever learn. I believe Dave has carried out a extremely very very cool factor. After I say script I don’t imply—once I’m speaking concerning the finale, I’m speaking concerning the final 4 episodes as a result of it’s actually meant to be seen as a film. These Clone Wars arcs that go on for 3 to 4 episodes, they may be minimize collectively as motion pictures they usually work as one story, however this one actually is supposed to be seen in its entirety collectively, extra so than anything we’ve ever carried out.