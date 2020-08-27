Disney’s Storybook advent calendar is back with new Frozen and Marvel options

We all know, it’s not even the tip of August and we’re speaking about Advent Calendars, however with good cause – the Disney Storybook Advent Calendar is back.

This time there’s new extra options in case you are shopping for the favored advent calendar with Frozen and Marvel calendars on sale.

Whereas most calendars have chocolate or toys this one appeals to the e-book lovers with a small paperback e-book each single day within the countdown – that’s 24 small tales.

The promote says: “24-page small paperback books, every individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to maintain each story main as much as Christmas a shock!”

Final yr, these went like scorching muffins, so be prepared. They’d already bought out by the tip of the summer season season. You’ll be able to pre-order on Amazon.

There’s the basic Storybook assortment in addition to Frozen and Marvel.

Amazon UK has the Disney Storybook Assortment Advent Calendar on sale now for £12. You can even get the Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar for £13.79 and Frozen Storybook Assortment Advent Calendar for £13.79 now too. You may get all three on Amazon for £39.58.