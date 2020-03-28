Disney+’s The Mandalorian Season 2, An Updated Cast List

Michael Biehn

Dude. DUUUUUDE! Somebody’s been studying our ideas, as a result of if you consider grizzled excellence in cinema, Michael Biehn is a kind of badasses you simply must deliver alongside for the experience. And with The Mandalorian buying and selling within the actual subject of grizzle excellence, the truth that Biehn has been solid in Season 2 is so thrilling, we don’t care what he’s doing or who he’s enjoying? Properly, possibly that’s not completely true, however for now we’re nonetheless fairly excessive off of this information, as we’re hoping that not solely will we see Michael Biehn as one other stalwart bounty hunter, however that possibly this shall be a sign that these studies of Robert Rodriguez doing a little work on Season 2 are completely true.