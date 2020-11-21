Dispute over Love Jihad, demand for law making in Bihar, Maharashtra says – we don’t need

Love Jihad: Amidst controversy over Love Jihad law, where Madhya Pradesh and UP government have shown strictness regarding Love Jihad and have asked to make a strict law regarding it in their state, Maharashtra on the issue of bringing Law on Love Jihad The minister Aslam Sheikh said that all these things will come only where the working style of the governments has decreased. Maharashtra government is working well, so we do not have to bring such schemes. Also Read – Maharashtra government may stop trains and airlines for Delhi, Principal Secretary’s big statement

Demand to make law against love jihad also arose in Bihar Also Read – Bihar government sought details of vacant posts from all departments, recruitment is going to start soon

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday supported the implementation of law against Love Jihad in Bihar and claimed that the subject has become a cause of trouble in the states of the country. He requested the Nitish Kumar government that it should understand that issues like love jihad and population control have nothing to do with communalism, rather it is a matter of social harmony. Also Read – Five jihad in Uttar Pradesh on love jihad, 10 years sentence on mass conversion, will not get bail

Provision for five-year sentence in Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, if found guilty of this case, a provision of 5 to 10 years of punishment can be made, while the Madhya Pradesh government has made a provision of five years of punishment in its proposed bill. Other states of the country are also preparing to enact such a law. In common parlance, cases called love jihad involve incidents of inter-religious marriages by seducing, lying or forcibly converting. The proposed law will apply equally to people of all religions.

Politics is hot on the statement of CM of Rajasthan

At the same time, on the statement given by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Love Jihad, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Chief Minister should explain why girls, Sangeeta-Geeta are forced to become Firoza Banu or Raisa Bano. What kind of love is this? After this, make a comment on that love jihad.

What did Gehlot say

Gehlot had targeted the BJP over ‘love jihad’ and said that he had coined the term to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. Gehlot wrote in this tweet that the word Love Jihad is coined by BJP to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, to enact a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not survive any court. Jihad has no place in love.