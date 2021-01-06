Dispute over name of Corona vaccine ‘Covishield’, notice to Serum Institute on Maharashtra drug company claim

A civil court in Pune on Tuesday issued a notice to the Serum Institute of India (Serum Institute) on the application of a pharmaceutical company and vendor. The petition requests the Serum Institute (SII) to stop using ‘Kovishield’ trademarks or other similar names in its upcoming Kovid-19 vaccination. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Latest Update: What is important for CoWIN App made for vaccination, know

Nanded's company Qutis Biotech filed an application on Monday, claiming that it has been using the 'Kovishield' trademark since 2020 for its antiseptic, sanitizer, etc. products. According to the suit, the company had applied for registration of the Kovishield trademark on April 29, 2020, which is pending. The company has been using this trademark for its products since May 30, 2020.

It is known that India's drug regulator DCGI has recently approved the emergency use of 'Kovishield' of Serum Institute and Corona Vaccine 'Kovaxine' of Bharat Biotech.

Let us know that Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce 'Kovishield'. At the same time, Bharat Biotech has developed 'Covaxin' in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

