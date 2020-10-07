Disputed statement of BJP leader on Hathras case – told the accused innocent, told the victim …..

Barabanki: The politics of Hathras incident is increasing day by day. BJP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava from Barabanki has claimed that four upper caste people accused of brutally assaulting a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras are ‘innocent’ and the victim was a ‘vagabond’. There are 44 criminal cases against the controversial leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He made this shocking statement in an interview to a news channel on Tuesday night. He claimed that the teenager had a ‘relationship with the accused’ and that the teenager had called the accused to the millet farm on September 14, the day of the crime. Also Read – Hathras Case: Yogi government gave 10 more days to SIT to submit investigation report of Hathras scandal

In the interview, Srivastava said, “The victim must have called the boy to the farm because he was having an affair.” This news is already present on social media and news channels. She must have been caught after that. ” However, the BJP leaders did not stop. She claimed that “such women are found dead in certain places”. He asked, “Such” girls are found dead only in some places. They are found dead in fields of sugarcane, corn and millet, or in bushes, gutters or forests. Why are they never found dead in paddy or wheat fields? ” He said that crops like sugarcane, corn and millet are high in height and it is suitable for anyone to hide, while wheat and paddy are only three or four feet in height, so no one goes there. Also Read – Hathras Case: Claim in UP police investigation- ‘Victims and accused were in constant touch, they were on the phone 104 times’

After this, the BJP leader also claimed that no one could see such a crime happening, or dragged the victim to the crime scene and taken away. Srivastava, defending the four accused of the crime, said that they should be released from jail till the CBI files a charge sheet in the case. He demanded, “I can guarantee that these boys are innocent. If he is not released on time, he will continue to suffer mental torture. Who will return to their lost youth? Will the government give them compensation? ” Also Read – BJP released the list of 28 candidates for MP by-elections, their names are stamped

Paying attention to Srivastava’s statements, Rekha Sharma, the head of the National Commission for Women, said, “She does not deserve to be called the leader of any party.” He is showing his primitive and sick mentality and I am going to send notice to him. ” Significantly, earlier, BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Ballia had said that “proper rituals should be given to girls to prevent incidents of rape”.