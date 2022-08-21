Dissident soldiers from Cuba called on the Armed Forces to reject the repression: “The time has come to stand by the people”

Military trucks on Paseo del Prado, in Havana (Reuters / file)

The movement Military Conscientious Objectors did this sunday a call to the Revolutionary Armed Forces to avoid the repression ordered by the Castro regime, and not to act “as mercenaries of the new Cuban oligarchy.”

After the recent persecution in the municipality of Nuevitas (Camagüey), where protests were held due to the frequent blackouts, the security forces deployed an extensive operation that failed to quell the demonstrations, the first since the explosion and fire that left 14 dead in killings.

The group highlighted the action “it seems to be the rehearsal of a new national repressive wave and must be rejected (…) especially by the Revolutionary Armed Forces”

According to the statement, released by the Cuban Conflict Observatory, the dissident military indicated that “ The time has come for the officers, classes and soldiers of the FAR and those of the MININT who do not yet have their hands stained with blood to side with the people and help them put an end to this corrupt mafia dictatorship. ”.

Therefore, they indicated that the security forces “cannot and should not comply with the orders issued by a dictatorship that disregarded the well-being of the people and today pushes Cubans into ever greater misery” which includes retirees from the armed forces.

They also directly urged General Rigel Tejeda, head of the eastern army, to guarantee that his troops “do not act as henchmen or mercenaries of the new oligarchy” and that he does not give in “to pressure to muddy his trajectory and that of subordinate commanders.” to his person.”

“The eastern army, general Rigel Tejeda, it should not act as a private troop at the service of those who cruise around on their yachts while millions of Cubans go to bed without eatingwithout electricity, without medicine and without a roof over their heads. It’s time to kick them out of power ”, they complained.

In addition, they requested the nationalization of GAESA (Grupo de Administración Empresarial SA, a company controlled by the Cuban Army), which they pointed out as a “monopoly that this new oligarchy has registered as a Panamanian company, controls 60% of the economy, is not accountable to any institution in Cuba and let tens of thousands of Cubans die due to lack of oxygen cylinders, medicines and ambulances while they spent billions of dollars to build new luxury hotels.”

Social unrest has grown in Cuba in the face of the economic crisis and the greater frequency of blackouts.

On Saturday, the energy deficit forecast by the state-owned company Unión Eléctrica (UNE) was up to 38% of the maximum generation capacity during the hours of greatest demand, which means that the long interruptions in service that have affected different areas of the island for months -and since August also in Havana-, sometimes with up to 10 consecutive hours without service.

Already last year, blackouts were one of the reasons behind the anti-government protests on July 11, 2021, the largest in decades, according to analysts.

In recent days there have been several smaller protests, mainly in small towns with prolonged blackouts, although they have also been registered in Santiago de Cuba and Havana and other provinces of the country.

Cuba relies heavily on foreign oil to produce energy (thermoelectric plants generate two-thirds of the electricity) and its main supplier, Venezuela, has notably reduced its shipments.

