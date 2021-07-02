Distinctive robbery happened in Madhya Pradesh, the sufferer pleaded that the drain was once stolen, were given such a solution.

Madhya Pradesh Information: Villagers of Dadela village of Chanchoda meeting constituency of Guna district of Madhya Pradesh have appealed to the MLA in their house, Laxman Singh. Taking a message from the villagers, the citizens of Dedla village reached the MLA and mentioned, ‘Sir, within the 12 months 2019, a drain was once authorized in our village. Within the 12 months 2020, the federal government cash that got here to make it additionally went out of the checking account, however until now the drain has no longer been made. It kind of feels that the robbery has taken position after the drain has been constructed. Additionally Learn – Azgar Ka Operation: Ever observed python’s operation! No? so watch this video

On listening to this extraordinary allegation, the MLA and the officials of the Janpad Panchayat provide there have been stunned. However MLA Laxman Singh additionally heard the criticism and informed the accountable officials of the district panchayat in the similar means, 'Whoever stole the drain, recuperate cash from him and get the drain built.' The subject of this distinctive robbery got here to the fore on Thursday, when the MLA was once taking a quarterly evaluate assembly of his house.

Consistent with the inside track printed in Nayi Duniya, when the MLA requested to give an explanation for the subject intimately, Shivraj mentioned – 'On December 23, 2019, approval was once won for development of a drain from Suresh Kumar's space in our village against the cremation flooring at a price of Rs 1.5 lakh. was once. After this, on January 22, 2020, a cost of Rs 49,915 was once additionally finished. However, sir, there's no drain visual within the village. It seems like the robbery has taken position after the drain has been constructed.

After listening to such an allegation, the MLA mentioned, ‘Do not be disturbed, the one that stole the drain, he’s going to get it constructed. After this, he has issued directions that the one that has were given the drain built, he has withdrawn the federal government cash with out getting the drain made, after recuperating cash from him, the drain must be built.