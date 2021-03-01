District 10 is already underway and is the sequel to District 9, the acclaimed science fiction film

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp has revealed that the script is already in the works. District 10. And as its name suggests, this is a full-blown sequel.

Blomkamp announced and Twitter who had re-teamed with his District 9 partners Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell to write the screenplay for District 10, the long-awaited sequel to his sci-fi action film. In fact, District 9, which debuted in 2009, was praised by critics and audiences alike. In any case, Blomkam has sent a very hopeful message to the fans of that film: “The District 10 script is also being written by @sharlto (Sharlto Copley) @territachell (Terri Tatchell) and myself. It’s coming …”.

District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming… — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) February 26, 2021

District 10 has been rumored and speculated for years, but until now, Blomkamp has apparently prioritized other projects. In 2013, Blomkamp told IGN that he had a great idea to continue the District 9 story, but he had a ton of others. “ideas and things” what I wanted to do first. He provided an additional update in 2017, telling IGN that he needed “find the right time” to work on the sequel.

In recent years, Blomkamp has directed several horror shorts under his Oats Studios brand. The studio’s first short film was a post-alien invasion story called “Rakka.” The second of those short films was “Firebase,” which presented viewers with a savage version of the Vietnam War. Finally, the third was “Zygote”, a science fiction horror thriller starring Dakota Fanning and José Pablo Cantillo.

Blomkamp has also been keeping busy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Last summer, he filmed an “off the radar” supernatural horror movie in British Columbia (with COVID-19 protocols on set).

Going back to the District 9 sequel, the movie is said to be something Blomkamp has always wanted to do and will reportedly have a “strong sci-fi and visual effects component” like his other feature films.