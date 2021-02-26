‘District 10’ Neill Blomkamp, Sharlto Copley, Terri Tatchell writing

“District 9” and “Elysium” director Neill Blomkamp has revealed that he and writing companions Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell are within the strategy of writing the screenplay for “District 10,” the long-awaited follow-up to South Africa’s greatest field workplace hit.

“District 10 screenplay additionally being written by @sharlto (Sharlto Copley) @territachell (Terri Tatchell) and I. It’s [sic] coming…” mentioned Blomkamp in a tweet on Friday.

District 10 screenplay additionally being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming… — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) February 26, 2021

In 2009, “District 9,” produced by TriStar Footage, Block/Hanson and WingNut Movies, grossed $211 million worldwide, the largest-ever sum for a South African movie. It obtained 4 Academy Award nominations, together with greatest image and unique screenplay for Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell. Rumors have swirled ever since about the potential of a sequel, and the movie’s ambiguous ultimate act appeared to suggest there may be extra story to be instructed.

Blomkamp has stayed busy through the pandemic. Along with teaming with Copley and Tatchell on the sequel, he took benefit of downtime when his sci-fi thriller “Inferno” was briefly sidelined by the pandemic to shoot a horror movie over the summer season in British Columbia, Canada.

Now, AGC has began screening “Demonic” to patrons, platforms and distributors within the run-up to Berlin’s European Movie Market. Blomkamp initially deliberate to shoot “Inferno,” with Taylor Kitsch connected to star, in late 2019. AGC Studios had boarded the mission and agreed to completely finance and produce the movie, however the pandemic upended these plans, in order that they turned their consideration to “Demonic.”

Copley additionally has numerous initiatives within the combine. The actor is headlining Toney Stone’s “Ted Ok,” the place he performs the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski. The movie relies on Kaczynski’s personal diaries and testimonies from those that interacted with him throughout his years of isolation within the Montana wilderness. Hanway Movies and Cinetic Media signify the movie, which can display in Berlin’s Panorama part. Hanway reps the movie internationally and Cinetic in North America.

In a 2017 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Something), Blomkamp defined why a sequel hadn’t but been introduced, whereas leaving the door vast open for the likelihood.

“Okay, so with ‘District 10’ the fundamental reply is sure,” he replied to the AMA’s most upvoted query. “I wish to return to that world and inform remainder of the story with Wikus and Christopher. The problem proper now’s that I’ve many different initiatives and concepts that I additionally wish to work on and full…..and most significantly, the precise proper REASON to make District 10 wants be very clear. The primary movie was based mostly so explicitly on actual themes and matters from South Africa that effected [sic] me drastically rising up there, that we want to ensure the following movie doesn’t neglect that.”

Blomkamp is repped by ICM Companions.