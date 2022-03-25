Distro TV brings more competition to Pluto TV with more than 150 free channels to watch on your PC or Smart TV: this is how it works

If you have a smart TV based on the Android TV or Google TV operating systems, a Fire TV, a Roku TV or Samsung TVs with Tizen or LG with webOScon, with Distro TV you can access more than 150 free channels. This is a free, live and on-demand video streaming platform.

It thus presents itself as a strong competitor for Pluto TV, an internet television platform operated by ViacomCBS Streaming. Pluto TV can be enjoyed on Kodi.

How to access Distro TV





Distro TV is a platform that you can access from a Smart TV if it is among those previously indicated. It can also be accessed from an Android mobile, from the iPhone or the iPad, since in addition to the web, there is an app. You can also access the web from your PC’s browser.

The more than 150 channels are free. Most are in English, but you also have a wide range in Spanish, with most of the content focused on Latin-speaking countries in America.

Distro TV content, all free





When you enter the Distro TV website (or its apps for different devices) you have different categories of content. You can access “Live” content, with Euronews being the channel that appears on the front page and which plays automatically, and “On Demand” content. From premieres in general, to news, movies (horror, drama, comedy or science fiction among others) or sports channels and documentaries, among others. All of them are free. You do not have to pay subscriptions or subscriptions of any kind.

To see the content that is only in Spanish, you have a window titled “Spanish” to access only the programs and movies in this language. You also have programs for boys and girls. Also, if you want to do a more direct search of what you want to see, at the top, in the center, you have a magnifying glass. Click on it and access the platform search engine.