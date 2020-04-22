‘Divergent’ Writer Sets Thriller Series ‘Horror Unintentional’ at Quibi – Variety

Evan Daugherty, who’s finest recognized for penning blockbuster fare like “Divergent” and “Snow White and the Huntsman,” is taking a crack at the short-form thriller format.

Quibi is creating “Horror Unintentional,” a “terrifyingly addictive” psychological thriller anthology written and directed by Daugherty. The sequence relies on the Japanese TV drama of the identical title, which ran throughout two elements in 2013 and 2016.

This represents the second Daugherty challenge introduced this yr, after information emerged that Sony Photos is in early improvement on a reboot of the “Anaconda” franchise, with Daugherty on board as a author. His most up-to-date writing credit score was on 2018’s “Tomb Raider” starring Alicia Vikander.

“Horror Unintentional” will focus on on a regular basis conditions regular individuals discover themselves in and the horrific potentialities that lurk round each nook in our fashionable world. The unique “Horror Unintentional” was produced by Fuji Tv Community and was written by Koichiro Miki, Mitsuaki Imura, and Kenta Ihara.

This new iteration is being produced by Alter, Gunpowder & Sky’s horror model, and Scoop Productions. Alter’s Van Toffler and Cody Zwieg are govt producers on the present. Fuji TV and Amuse Group USA are additionally on board to exec produce.

When it comes to its improvement slate, Quibi, which launched earlier this month and gathered round 300,000 whole downloads on its first day, has a highschool drama from “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” author Steve Leff.

Take a look at Variety’s full record of the content material out there on Quibi, in addition to evaluations of the a few of the service’s most buzzed-about choices.