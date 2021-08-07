Divers Discovered Human Stays And Sunken Automotive Looking For Lacking New Hampshire Girl Since 1978

The automobile was once discovered submerged within the Connecticut River a couple of mile south of the Mt. Orne Lined Bridge, connecting Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Lunenburg, Vermont, in keeping with the submit.

It had it sounds as if been underwater for many years and was once discovered through New Hampshire Fish and Sport the usage of specialised apparatus, police stated.



A street runs along the river, and CNN associate WMUR reported that the automobile was once discovered the wrong way up and part buried on the backside of the river, which was once about 14 toes deep in that house.

“The automobile discovered the day past is a 1972 Pontiac LeMans with a registration number plate of OB610, which was once the registration number plate that was once in Mrs. Leeman’s identify on the time,” New Hampshire Fish and Sport Lieutenant Robert Mancini advised WMUR. Officers have no longer but definitely recognized the stays as Leeman, who was once 63 when she went lacking on July 25, 1978, WMUR reported. Government are investigating how the automobile ended up within the river, state police stated in its submit. In keeping with the police, Leeman’s disappearance was once no longer thought to be suspicious and there does no longer seem to be any risk to the general public.

