Diverted planes and an unusually clear sky: all of London takes to the streets to say goodbye to the queen of their lives

Hundreds of thousands of people are in London to honor Elizabeth II (Sergio Schuchinsky)

(London, special envoy) Now it is. Rest, only for four days and one night, in Westminster Hallon a catafalque covered by a nostalgic blue corduroy, wrapped, cradled in the royal flag, of epic colors and drawings.

All of London took to the streets yesterday to say goodbye to the old Queen Elizabeth II. All of London there are many Londoners, all of them afflicted, many with flowers, more flowers, in their hands, adults, children, old people. “She was the queen of all my life”, Said yesterday a woman of that age in which age is not meant, and who was struggling to contain her tears.

All of London in the streets, some, the hardest, from six in the morning, to achieve a location on the edge of the Mall, to see for just a few seconds the coffin, the flag and the royal family that followed step by step the coffin walk.

For four days they will be able to offer their respect in Westminster Abbey (Sergio Schuchinsky)

The move, known asthe procession”, It was a military ceremony. Elizabeth II’s coffin was placed on a gun carriage, guarded by members of the armed forces, by the battalion of guards who were in part the favorites of her majesty. And as a symbol of devotion, of affection, of adherence more than respect, Heatrow airport arranged that during the hour and a half that the ceremony lasted, the flights that irremediably arrive will arrive at their runways by an alternative route, and those that do not had left, they delayed their departures to silence the skyso that no impertinent turbine, no anachronistic image of trips through the skies, sow noise and ashes in the clear sky that fired the dead queen.

Everything else was seen on television, except the minimum perceptions. And the snipers, posted on the branches of the trees and in the flower beds that showed their last pre-autumn greenery throughout much of the trip, to control any unforeseen event that did not occur.

The streets of London are full of people (Sergio Schuchinsky)

Many of the spectators who managed to settle on the side of the road, arrived there before or shortly after six in the morning, to ensure a minimum space in the great gallery. Others did the same at the height of the Horse Guards barracks, or a few meters before, in front of the cenotaph that remembers the British dead of all their wars, which were many. At both sites, the people burst into a long, subdued applause, as if the queen of their lives could hear them. And reflexively, hundreds of yards from those sites, the crowd following the procession in Hyde Park, sitting on the damp floors after Monday’s heavy rain, also burst into long contagious applause in front of a big TV screen. television that brought the distant closer.

An impressive police operation he closed off streets, closed passages, made the hideouts and caves of a labyrinth city clear and patent, walled off the enormous gardens of Green and Hyde Park with green fences, placed each of his troops separated from the other by a distance less than the three meters and led the rest of the underprivileged like an obedient and resigned herd towards the large LED screen and frustration. That is not televised.

The police operation to contain such a procession is impressive (Sergio Schuchinsky)

The ceremony scheduled for fourteen twenty-two began at fourteen twenty-two with a cannon shot and the first honors troops leaving Buckingham Palace, to the beat of a funeral march of strange symphonic verve. Then the gun carriage appeared, dragged by three pairs of spirited horses that behaved very well: the coffin covered by the royal flag, was presided over by a floral arrangement, five roses, five dahlias and Balmoral flowers that was something like the place in the world of Elizabeth II.

Behind, at the slow pace required by the circumstances and the music, marched his four children: the brand new King Charles III, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo: except Andrés, who wore his decorations won in battles on the left side of his gray suit, , the rest wore their military uniforms, their finery, their gold and of course, their medals.

One of the public offerings to the deceased queen (Sergio Schuchinsky)

Once a minute, a battery in Green Park fired a cannon that frightened off the birds but made way for Big Ben’s gravelly, gravelly, cavernous chime, both echoed all over London by the sound system. They were two different and symbolic sounds. The cannon was not intimidating, its rhythmic singing, repeated by the echo, put on a gloomy note. And the bell of Big Ben was a religious psalm that mourned the afternoon, as were the drums that accompanied the procession, all covered by a black corduroy.

Thousands of Britons line up on Wednesday night to enter Westminster Hall to say goodbye to Elizabeth II (REUTERS / Hannah McKay)

Behind the children of Elizabeth II, her grandchildren walked: William, son of Carlos and the mythical Lady Di, brand new Prince of Wales and heir to his father, Ana’s son, Peter Phillips, who is 44 years old and is the oldest of all three, and Harry, William’s younger brother, and who seems to have inherited the most seditious and rebellious side of his mother. As is known, brothers William and Harry have abandoned the brotherly relationship. They have made it biblical. It is still a promotion, as long as they do not insist on reiterating history.

The cortege, with its gun carriage escorted by representatives of each of the British armed forces, and that at one point changed their suit in terms of musical repertoire and faced the Funeral March of Federico Chopin, a patriotic and exalted Polish spirit that still held hopes before the neighboring darkness, he passed in front of two statues to the left of the Mall. Jorge VIthat stuttering prince who was not destined to be king and who was, and that of his wife, Isabel Bowes-Lyonthe legendary Queen Mother of Great Britain, both parents of Elizabeth II. It was one of the secret, or rather hidden, messages that the last parade of the dead queen gave, which traced every detail of her final goodbye with a firm hand.

The public began to enter Westminster Hall to say goodbye to their queen

There were other hidden messages. The queen wanted her body to pass through the Horse Guard Arch, the stone arch installed in the horse guard regiment, another of her majesty’s favourites. An ovation greeted her passing. She did an even bigger one when the gun carriage passed in front of the monument to those who died in the British wars. Both were overflows loaded with gratitude. There was nothing else. It may seem strange in other societies, but under the still inclement sun of the summer that does not want to leave, the thunderous applause that gave the last goodbye to Isabel II was marked by gratitude, recognition and fidelity.

The coffin with the remains of Elizabeth II rests in the same place where Winston Churchill was veiled.

At three in the afternoon the procession stopped; Eight officers of the royal guards shouldered the coffin, entered Westminster Hall with studied delicacy, and deposited it with clockwork precision on the blue corduroy-sheathed catafalque. Elizabeth II had reached her destination. She had also chosen to rest for four days and one night, today, in that secular and sacred enclosure. Westminster Hall was built in 1097, nine hundred and twenty-five years ago, by William II, son of William the Conqueror. It is a symbol of the permanence of the monarchy. It is a treasure of medieval architecture: it is the largest in Europe, it has no columns, it withstood the great fire of London in 1823 and the bombings of the other fire, the one unleashed by Adolf Hitler, in 1941. That is what Elizabeth II meant, silenced by death. She also went there, in Westminster Hall, where she laid the coffin with the remains of Winston Churchillthe man who opened the eyes of the new queen to a world that changed by the hour.

Now, that’s it. The dead queen prepares to live in another way, in memory, in devotion, in the future. For that they enabled four days, until Monday, the permanent visit of the thousands of Londoners who yesterday, and before yesterday, began to make an endless queue on the other side of the Thames, to say goodbye. They calculate a wait of thirty hours to pass in front of the coffin, people camped in small tents, sheltered from the heavy rain on Tuesday night wrapped in nylon, in sleeping bags, in flimsy umbrellas. Devotion.

The gun carriage that carried the remains of Isbael II during his transfer from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

On Monday, the queen will be crossed to Westminster Abbey, the dean of the abbey, David Hoyle, will pray for her again before foreign dignitaries, including representatives of European monarchies, such as her nephew Felipe VI of Spain, first ministers and presidents from all over the world. There will then be two minutes of silence throughout Britain. Later, at a time not yet specified, in the same black car, illuminated from the inside at her request, Elizabeth II will face her final destination, Windsor Castle.

There, in the chapel of St. George, there will be a new religious service, because saying goodbye costs a lot, televised for the whole country by the BBC. Finally, in the evening, with the presence of members of the royal family, She will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh, who died eighteen months ago.

Then, finally, England will return to normal. And then it will be seen how deep the imprint of the dead queen has been.

KEEP READING:

How did Carlos turn his royal estate into a multi-billion dollar estate?

The 32-minute procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster