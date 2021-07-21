Divine (Rapper) Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Female friend, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Vivian Fernandes is an Indian Rapper. His nickname is Divine. He became well known all through Mumbai along side his debut apply, “Yeh Mera Bombay” which introduced in 2013. Permit us to find out some additional eye-catching details about Vivian Fernandes lifestyles, his family, biography, and other information.

Biography/Wiki

Vivian Fernandes used to be born on 2 October 1990 (age 28; as in 2018) in Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He used to be raised inside the chawls of J. B Nagar in Andheri, Mumbai. He used to be skilled at St. John the Evangelist Over the top School, Marol Andheri, Mumbai. He graduated from R.D. National College, Mumbai. Since his youth, he used to be prone within the course of making a song. He started writing rap songs when he used to be in 11th commonplace. Inspired by means of the well known rappers, Eminem and 50 Cent, Vivian started with English rap alternatively later shifted to rap inside the Hindi language. He used to accompany his mother to a church in Marol where he practised rap tune in a peaceful surroundings. After this, he named himself ‘Divine.’

Physically Glance

Height: 5’ 6”

Weight: 60 kg

Body Measurements: 40′ Chest, 30′ Waist, 14′ Biceps



Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Female friend & Caste

Vivian used to be born proper right into a Christian Family. His father used to be abusive in nature and abandoned his family when Vivian used to be a child. His mother moved to the middle-eastern country, Qatar in Arab to earn the livelihood; leaving her two children with their grandmother. Vivian has an elder brother, Anthony Fernandes, who relocated to Qatar to help his mother.

Career

All the way through his youth, Vivian’s friend gave him a CD with the songs of Eminem and 50 Cent. After taking note of the songs, Eminem and 50 Cent, Vivian used to be inspired and started writing rap songs. In his initial days, Vivian took more than 5 hours to compose excellent lyrics. He started his career as an impartial artist. He shot his first track “Coming For You” along side his Nokia N8 cellular. All the way through his college days, he used to be a member of Mumbai’s Best possible, a hip hop squad in Mumbai and used to be professional beneath a rapper known as Ace. In 2013, he used to be well-known for his solo debut apply “Yeh Mera Bombay.”

In 2013, his autobiographical rap track “Jungli Sher” used to be introduced beneath the Sony Track India. The track covers spherical 40 spaces of Mumbai and used to be shot on iPhone.

In 2015, Divine collaborated with one different rapper, Naezy and referred to the collaboration as Divine and Naezy and introduced a track ‘Mere Gully Mein’ beneath Sony Track India, which used to be a huge hit. It used to be referred to be the Mumbai’s rap anthem.

In 2017, Divine collaborated with the female rapper, Raja Kumari and composed an old style hip hop vibe to their track, City Slums.

Divine made his making a song debut with the Bollywood movie, Mukkabaaz. He sang the track “Paintra” along side the person rapper, Nucleya.

Awards & Achievements

Largest Video Of The twelve months Award – Rolling Stone India – Yeh Mera Bombay in 2014

Largest Virtual Dance Track (EDM) Of The twelve months – Global Indian Track Academy Awards (GIMA) – Jungle Raja in 2015

Indexed a few of the many ‘High 10 Artists To Watch Out For’ – BBC Asian Group in 2016

Musician Of The twelve months – Outlook Social Media Award in 2018

Favourite Problems

Singers/Rappers: Michael Jackson, Eminem, 50 Cent, Bob Marley, Jay-Z, Lecrae, Tupac Shakur, Nas, Stormzy, and Chance The Rapper.

Songs: Changes by means of Tu % and Alright by means of Kendrick Lamar.

Albums: Illmatic by means of Nas, Me Towards the Global by means of Tupac, and Immediately Outta Compton by means of NWA.

Hip-Hop Manufacturers: Dr Dre, DJ Premier, and Pharrell Williams.

Main points

Divine established a Mumbai-based workforce and a tune label with the establish, Gully Gang.

He dislikes beatboxing tune taste.

He’s a non-vegetarian.

He’s the principle Indian artist to have a solo introduced international by means of Apple Track.

He’s the principle Indian rapper to rap in freestyle inside the Hindi language for BBC 1 radio provide, ‘Hearth inside the Gross sales area’ series.

His spare time activities include travelling and gymming.

He has a tattoo of a house and a tree on his correct forearm and a tattoo of wings of a hen on his correct aspect of the chest.

He is living in chawl area of J. B. Nagar in Andheri, Mumbai.

He’s a dog lover and has a pit bull, Grumpee.

He used to be talented a computer and a microphone by means of his mother after he passed out from college.

On 8 October 2018, he used to be talented a ‘Mahindra Thar CRDe’ by means of the chairman of Mahindra Workforce, Anand Mahindra.

I’m partial to desi rap. I see it as a brand spanking new voice of the following generation. It’s raw, uninhibited, and all the time explores new territories of expression-Similar to the Thar. I’m moreover partial to the rapper Divine. The day before today I won a chance to praise one Jungli Sher to another.. %.twitter.com/lPfK5EGQav — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2018

Zoya Akhtar, film director, used to be inspired by means of the lifestyles tale of Divine when she spotted his are living efficiency at the Blue Frog Club in Mumbai and decided to make a movie on him.