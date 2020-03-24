Divorce shock for David Platt in Coronation Street as Shona ends their marriage

David Platt has been hit with the devastating information his spouse Shona Platt desires a divorce because of interference from her spiteful son Clayton Hibbs.

Accidents from her capturing on the Coronation Street Christmas siege left Shona with amnesia which means she couldn’t bear in mind her husband or any of their time as a household. Distressed by her situation, Mrs Platt has been recovering in a specialist unit in Leeds. Nonetheless, her situation has barely improved and she or he refuses to see David.

On Monday 23rd March, David visited merciless Clayton in jail, after studying he’d been in contact together with his mum, and implored him to go away Shona alone. Realising Clayton had been dripping poison in Shona’s ear about David left Mr Platt horrified he’d made issues worse.

Seeing how a lot his brother was hurting, Nick Tilsley stepped in and tried to persuade Shona to see him as a substitute, so he may persuade her to let David go to.

On the medical centre Shona declined an viewers with brother-in-law and as a substitute delivered a message by means of one of many medical workers. When Nick returned to the road he knowledgeable David that not solely did Shona by no means intend on shifting again to Weatherfield, she additionally needed to start out divorce proceedings…

This may ship David over the sting, as viewers will see later this week when he spirals uncontrolled in response to the top of his marriage, ensuing in a violent altercation with Seb Franklin. However why are they preventing?

RadioTimes.com can verify Shona might be again on display screen quickly, as Goulding confirmed in late February 2020 she had been resumed filming following her real-life maternity go away – she gave beginning to a son, Franklin, in November 2019.

Does this imply the Platts will get a cheerful ending in any case? Or is Shona about to stroll again into but extra drama with the cobbles’ most cursed clan?

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re wanting for extra to look at try our TV information.