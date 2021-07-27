Divorced with husband, then ‘brother’ did a horrific scandal with the girl, within the afternoon…

Agra: The lady were given divorced along with her husband. She used to be separated from her husband for 2 years. After this, now the one who appears to be a brother within the courting did what no person had even considered with the girl. The person who appeared to be a brother no longer simplest strangled the girl, but in addition killed her 3 youngsters. He did this paintings no longer within the night time however within the afternoon. He fled after killing all 4.Additionally Learn – Police officer known as in-laws and said- spouse has long past someplace, after 45 days such reality got here to the fore, Congress chief additionally…

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday claimed that Rekha and her 3 youngsters have been strangled to demise by means of her brother-in-law, Santosh Rathod, on July 21 in Kucha Sadhuram house of ​​police station Kotwali in Agra. In keeping with the police, Rathore's companion Anshul used to be additionally concerned within the incident and he dedicated the homicide within the greed of cash.

Inspector Normal of Police (IG) Naveen Arora advised in a press convention on Tuesday that 35-year-old Rekha Rathod and her 3 youngsters Vansh, Paras and Mahi, who reside in Chaubeji boulevard, have been murdered inside of the home on July 21. Rekha were given divorced from husband Sunil Rathod two years in the past and lived by myself with 3 youngsters.

He advised that all over the investigation of the case, the police got here to find out about Rekha’s relative Santosh Rathod. He’s the son of Rekha’s father Vinod’s uncle Badam Singh. His location used to be in Kucha Sadhuram at the day of the incident. Alternatively, he disappeared for 2 days after the homicide. This made the police suspicious of him.

In keeping with Arora, Santosh advised the police that Rekha had a mortgage of Rs 2 lakh on him. Rekha sought after to promote Agra area and settle in Delhi. Subsequently, she used to be soliciting for a refund, because of which Santosh hatched the conspiracy and performed the incident at the afternoon of July 21.