Divya Agarwal (Bigg Boss OTT) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Divya Agarwal is an Indian actress, model, style ambassador, elegance queen, and traveler. Additionally, she is the contestant of Indian elegance festival from Navi Mumbai and he or she moreover won the name Pass over Navi Mumbai 2015. She it will likely be collaborating in Bigg Boss OTT (2021) that steeams online on Voot app. The existing used to be hosted by means of Salman Khan.

She used to be born on 4 December 1992 in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Divya Agarwal family details it will likely be up-to-the-minute briefly. She did her training in St. Xavier’s Prime College, Mumbai and he or she did her graduation in Sanpada School of Trade and Generation, Canadian College, Dubai. As soon as after she completed her training she started her modelling career from her school.

Within the 365 days 2015, she won the name Pass over Navi Mumbai 2015. As she is a multitalented woman she won the name of Indian Princess 2016, with that, she moreover represents India inside the World festival Pass over Tourism World India 2016. Within the 365 days 2017, she is worked inside the TV provide MTV Splitvilla, where she is the contestant of the connection reality provide titled MTV Splitvilla 10. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have raised the temperature with their steamy romance in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Divya Agarwal Biography

Title Divya Agarwal Actual Title Divya Agarwal Nickname Divya Occupation Fashion, Actress, Anchor Date of Start 4 December 1992 Age 26 (As of September 2018) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Father Title But to be up-to-the-minute Mom Title Rosy Agarwal Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Masters in Journalism College St. Xavier’s Prime College, Mumbai School Sanpada School of Trade and Generation,

Canadian College, Dubai. Spare time activities Making a song, Dancing, Touring Fatherland Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Married No Boyfriend Varun Sood Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Divya Agarwal Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Divya Agarwal,

