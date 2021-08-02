Divya Agarwal (Bigg Boss OTT) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Divya Agarwal (Bigg Boss OTT) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Divya Agarwal (Bigg Boss OTT) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Divya Agarwal is an Indian actress, fashion, emblem ambassador, good looks queen, and traveler. Additionally, she is the contestant of Indian good looks festival from Navi Mumbai and he or she additionally gained the name Pass over Navi Mumbai 2015. She shall be collaborating in Bigg Boss OTT (2021) that steeams on-line on Voot app. The display used to be hosted via Salman Khan.

She used to be born on 4 December 1992 in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Divya Agarwal circle of relatives main points shall be up to date quickly. She did her education in St. Xavier’s Top College, Mumbai and he or she did her commencement in Sanpada School of Trade and Era, Canadian College, Dubai. As soon as after she finished her education she began her modelling profession from her school.

Within the yr 2015, she gained the name Pass over Navi Mumbai 2015. As she is a multitalented woman she gained the name of Indian Princess 2016, with that, she additionally represents India within the World festival Pass over Tourism World India 2016. Within the yr 2017, she is labored within the TV display MTV Splitvilla, the place she is the contestant of the relationship fact display titled MTV Splitvilla 10. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have raised the temperature with their steamy romance in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Divya Agarwal Biography

Title Divya Agarwal
Actual Title Divya Agarwal
Nickname Divya
Career Fashion, Actress, Anchor
Date of Delivery 4 December 1992
Age 26 (As of September 2018)
Zodiac signal Sagittarius
Father Title But to be up to date
Mom Title Rosy Agarwal
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Masters in Journalism
College St. Xavier’s Top College, Mumbai
School Sanpada School of Trade and Era,
Canadian College, Dubai.
Leisure pursuits Making a song, Dancing, Touring
Homeland Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Boyfriend Varun Sood
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Divya Agarwal Pictures

Take a look at the most recent footage of actress Divya Agarwal,

