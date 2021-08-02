Divya Agarwal (Bigg Boss OTT) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Divya Agarwal is an Indian actress, fashion, emblem ambassador, good looks queen, and traveler. Additionally, she is the contestant of Indian good looks festival from Navi Mumbai and he or she additionally gained the name Pass over Navi Mumbai 2015. She shall be collaborating in Bigg Boss OTT (2021) that steeams on-line on Voot app. The display used to be hosted via Salman Khan.

She used to be born on 4 December 1992 in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Divya Agarwal circle of relatives main points shall be up to date quickly. She did her education in St. Xavier’s Top College, Mumbai and he or she did her commencement in Sanpada School of Trade and Era, Canadian College, Dubai. As soon as after she finished her education she began her modelling profession from her school.

Within the yr 2015, she gained the name Pass over Navi Mumbai 2015. As she is a multitalented woman she gained the name of Indian Princess 2016, with that, she additionally represents India within the World festival Pass over Tourism World India 2016. Within the yr 2017, she is labored within the TV display MTV Splitvilla, the place she is the contestant of the relationship fact display titled MTV Splitvilla 10. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have raised the temperature with their steamy romance in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Title Divya Agarwal Actual Title Divya Agarwal Nickname Divya Career Fashion, Actress, Anchor Date of Delivery 4 December 1992 Age 26 (As of September 2018) Zodiac signal Sagittarius Father Title But to be up to date Mom Title Rosy Agarwal Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Masters in Journalism College St. Xavier’s Top College, Mumbai School Sanpada School of Trade and Era,

Canadian College, Dubai. Leisure pursuits Making a song, Dancing, Touring Homeland Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Married No Boyfriend Varun Sood Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

