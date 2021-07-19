Divya Bharti, Wiki, Age, Loss of life, Husband, Youngsters, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Divya Bharti was once an Indian actress who worked in Bollywood and Telugu films. She is biggest identified for taking part in the serve as of ‘Kajal’ throughout the romantic drama “Deewana.” Divya was once one of the most widespread and top paid actresses of her time.

Wiki/Biography

Divya Bharti was once born on 25 February 1974 (age 19 years; at the time of her loss of life) in Bombay (Now Mumbai).

She passed her 9th not unusual from Mumbai’s Maneckji Cooper Over the top Faculty and dropped her analysis to change into a model. She aspired to change into an actress since early life. At the age of 14, she started running as a model.

Physically Glance

Best: 5’ 4”

Weight: 60 kg

Hair Colour: 34-26-36

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Resolve Measurements: Black (Dyed Brown)

Family, Caste & Husband

Divya was once born proper right into a Hindu Family then again she followed Islam after her marriage. She was once the daughter of Om Prakash Bharti and Meeta Bharti. She had a brother named Kunal Bharti.

Divya had a step-sister named Poonam Bharti.

Actress Kainat Arora was once her cousin sister.

Divya purchased married to Sajid Nadiadwala, a manufacturer and director on 10 May 1992.

Occupation

Divya started her occupation as a model and after many unsuccessful duties, she made her film debut with the Telugu film “Bobbili Raja.” Due to this fact, she featured in numerous over the top grossing films and feature turn into a most popular face of Telugu Cinema. At the age of 15, she completed the identify of a well-known particular person.

In 1992, Bharti made her Bollywood debut with the film “Vishwatma.” Even though the film performed commonplace at the box place of job, it remained in limelight for its track “Saat Samundar Paar” which was once a huge hit some of the many audience.

Inside the period between 1992 to 1993, Divya acted in over 14 Bollywood films along side “Shola Aur Shabnam,” “Dil Aashna Hai,” and “Deewana.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRJeeXWSGPc

Together with appearing, Divya had moreover performed at a large number of live performance occasions in India and out of the country.

Controversy

Divya Bharti most often made it to knowledge headlines for her habits of taking drugs at an early age of 16. It was once moreover suspected to be one of the reasons at the back of her mysterious death.

Salary

Her salary as an actress was once ₹25 lacs in line with film.

Lack of lifestyles

Divya Bharti died on 5 April 1993 (age 19 years, at the time of loss of life) at her place of abode in Tulsi Residences, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai. Reportedly, she was once talking to her dress clothier Neeta Lulla and Dr. Shyam when she went to her kitchen and sat on its window at the balcony side. She out of place her balance and fell off from the window of her condominium. She was once rushed to the medical institution then again the doctors declared her needless. However, the reason for her loss of life is still a mystery. While some concluded the possibility of her committing suicide, others idea it was once a conspiracy or a terrible murder.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Maharashtrian Cuisines, South Indian Cuisines, Italian

Main points

Her leisure pursuits incorporated swimming, dancing, and playing lawn tennis.

Bharti was once one of the top paid actresses of her time. She even made a record of signing more than 12 films as a newcomer.

Divya Bharti was once signed for a film titled “Gunaho Ka Devta” (1988), then again, later, she was once modified by way of Sangeeta Bijlani throughout the film.

Bharti was once moreover modified by way of Juhi Chawla throughout the film “Radha Ka Sangam” (1992). It was once suspected that her serve as purchased cancelled because of her bubbly and childish behaviour.

Bharti was once a spiritual specific particular person and used to visit the temple day by day.

She was once born as Divya Om Prakash Bharti then again changed her identify to Sana Nadiadwala after her marriage.

Right through one amongst her interviews, she mentioned that she decided on to be an actress as she didn’t wish to read about.

Bharti was once honoured with a Filmfare award for Lux New Face of the Year for her potency throughout the film Deewana. She was once some of the many few actresses who won a Filmfare award at a in point of fact early age.