Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Comes Ahead In Strengthen Of Sourabh Raaj Jain, Says He Was once Knocked Out Too Quickly However Received Hundreds of thousands Of Hearts!

The new removing of Sourabh Raaj Jain on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 has led to rather a bit of of anger off and on social media! His eviction, which audience and fanatics are claiming is really unfair and berating the display makers for evicting him, has been very much highlighted!

No longer simplest has Sourabh’s robust fan base absolutely supported the actor, however rather a couple of of his fellow contestants additionally took to social media to fortify him, together with actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who overtly mentioned that he was once eradicated method too quickly!

Divyanka went out of her strategy to voice her opinion and justify even to offended fanatics that her feedback in regards to the display for Sourabh have been restricted to simply the sarcastic and what she in fact mentioned to him was once disregarded!

In a sequence of tweets and Instagram feedback, Divyanka mentioned his removing was once KKK11’s maximum heartbreaking second and an ideal loss to the display and audience. Divyanka even mentioned that it was once eradicated too quickly however received hundreds of thousands of hearts, and regardless of how frustrated she is at her on-screen feedback being lower and slammed via Sourabh’s fanatics for a similar, she nonetheless respects them for status thru thick and skinny via his aspect and that he merits the whole lot!