Diwali 2021: PM Modi reaches Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, will have a good time Diwali with squaddies

Diwali 2021: PM Narendra Modi to have a good time Diwali with jawans (PM Modi) Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir (Nowshera) Sectors have arrived. Previous, Top Minister Modi has additionally greeted the countrymen at the auspicious instance of Diwali.

The Top Minister tweeted on Thursday morning, 'Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen at the auspicious instance of Deepawali. I want that this pageant of lighting fixtures brings happiness, prosperity and just right fortune to your existence. Wishing everybody an overly Glad Diwali.

Top Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Nowshera, Jammu, to have a good time #Diwali with squaddies %.twitter.com/Eob4aUkOBn – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

It’s identified that since Narendra Modi become the Top Minister of the rustic within the 12 months 2014, yearly since then he celebrates Diwali with the warriors status within the provider of the rustic. This time Top Minister Narendra Modi will have a good time Diwali with squaddies in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Greetings to the countrymen at the auspicious instance of Diwali. I want that this pageant of lighting fixtures brings happiness, prosperity and just right fortune to your existence. Wishing everybody an overly Glad Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

Top Minister Modi too can consult with Poonch house in Jammu and Kashmir all the way through this era. As a result of many squaddies of the military had been martyred right here. There could also be hypothesis about his consult with to Ladakh. In Ladakh, the Indian Military is stationed at the China border for the ultimate one and a part years.

(Enter: ANI)