Diwali 2021: The military of India and Pakistan gave candies to one another, Bangladesh additionally acknowledged – Glad Diwali

Diwali 2021: There’s a festive surroundings within the nation at the instance of Diwali. In the middle of the party, Indian Military and Pakistan Military gave candies to one another. In conjunction with this, the officials and safety forces of each the nations joined fingers and congratulated Diwali. Movies and images of candies being exchanged between the 2 nations have surfaced.Additionally Learn – PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Military in Kashmir, regarding the surgical strike and acknowledged…

Punjab: Border Safety Power (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers change candies on the Attari-Wagah border at the instance of #Diwali. %.twitter.com/nDscZnxbo6 – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s Diwali with squaddies in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, said- ‘Other people of the rustic sleep peacefully best to your consider’

Indian Military and Pakistan Military offered candies to one another at Tithwal Casing Bridge, LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF and Pakistani Rangers gave candies to one another at Attari Wagah border in Punjab. Additionally Learn – Diwali 2021: PM Modi reaches Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, will rejoice Diwali with squaddies

#WATCH | Indian Military and Pakistan Military change candies at Tithwal crossing bridge at the Line of Keep an eye on (LoC) at the instance of #Diwali %.twitter.com/BE22qNWZRU – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

In conjunction with this, Indian Safety Forces (BSF) at the global borders in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Rangers of Pakistan greeted each and every different on Diwali via giving candies.

Border Safety Power and Pak Rangers exchanged candies at the India-Pakistan Global Border in Gujarat and in Barmer sector of Rajasthan, at the instance of #Diwali. %.twitter.com/Guat10GKGi – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

On the similar time, Bangladesh additionally congratulated Diwali via giving candies at the border in Agartala.