Diwali Bonus: Government will give cashback to those who repay EMI on time during lockdown, know what is the whole matter

If you have paid all the EMIs on time during the loan Moratorium period in Coronavirus, then this news is of your use. The Ministry of Finance has approved the guidelines for exemption from interest related to deferment granted by RBI for repayment of loans due to COVID-19 crisis. Under this, the government will pay an amount equal to the difference between the cumulative interest i.e. 'interest on interest' and the simple interest during the deferment granted for six months on a loan up to Rs 2 crore. During this time, the government also announced cashback.

Loans for MSME, education, housing, consumer durables, credit card dues, automobiles, along with personal loans and consumption loans up to Rs 2 crores eligible under the scheme.

It has been announced by the government that if a borrower does not take advantage of moratorium and timely payment of EMI is made on time, then they will get cashback from the bank. Under this scheme, such borrowers will get the benefit of a difference of 6 months in simple and compound interest.

Explain that the Supreme Court had directed the Central Government to implement the interest exemption scheme on loans up to Rs 2 crore as soon as possible under the moratorium given by the RBI. After this, this guideline has come from the Finance Ministry. According to the guidelines issued by the Department of Financial Services, borrowers can avail the benefit of the scheme on the respective loan account. This benefit is for the period from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

According to this, the borrowers on whom the total loan till February 29 does not exceed Rs 2 crore, will be eligible to avail this scheme. Under this scheme, home loans, education loans, credit card dues, vehicle loans, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), loans taken for sustainable consumer salmon and loans for consumption will come.

According to the guidelines, banks and financial institutions will put the difference between interest and simple interest over interest during the deferment period in the loan account of eligible borrowers. This is for all eligible lenders, who have taken advantage of the exemption given by the RBI for loan waiver in full or in part under the scheme announced on March 27, 2020.

In fact, due to the Corona crisis, many people were not in a position to repay the loan EMI. In view of this, on the RBI’s order, the banks were given an extension of the first three months for not paying EMI and later it was increased to 6 months. But the biggest problem was the extra charge that the Moratorium could replace. The relief given by the Center means that people who are taking benefit of loan moratorium will no longer have to pay extra money on interest.

(Input: ANI, language)