Diwali celebration, diyas were also lit at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah

November 14, 2020
new Delhi: There is a boom of Diwali in the whole country. People are celebrating Lamps are being lit In such a situation, Diwali has also been celebrated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah. On the occasion of Diwali, lights were lit at the Dargah. People congratulated each other. Also Read – Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal worshiped Diwali at Akshardham temple, many other ministers were also involved

In between celebrating Diwali at the Dargah, everyone congratulated. During this period, Peerzada Altamash Nizami of Dargah Committee said that the Dargah belongs to everyone. Festivals also belong to everyone. That is why Diwali is being celebrated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. Diyas have been lit at the dargah. Also Read – Happy Diwali: Diwali booms across the country, the lights are illuminated, see photos

Diwali is celebrated every year at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. The believers of every religion arrive at the dargah to pray and pray. Other festivals are also celebrated at the Dargah, giving the message of unity and harmony.

