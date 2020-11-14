Diwali celebration, diyas were also lit at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah

new Delhi: There is a boom of Diwali in the whole country. People are celebrating Lamps are being lit In such a situation, Diwali has also been celebrated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah. On the occasion of Diwali, lights were lit at the Dargah. People congratulated each other. Also Read – Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal worshiped Diwali at Akshardham temple, many other ministers were also involved

In between celebrating Diwali at the Dargah, everyone congratulated. During this period, Peerzada Altamash Nizami of Dargah Committee said that the Dargah belongs to everyone. Festivals also belong to everyone. That is why Diwali is being celebrated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. Diyas have been lit at the dargah.

Delhi: Decorative lights & 'diyas' adorn Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah on #Diwali. Peerzada Altamash Nizami of dargah committee, says, "Non-Muslims are also Hazrat Mahbub-e-Ilahi's followers & come here on their festivals. They light 'diyas' too. Dargahs are platform for all. " pic.twitter.com/XqjTnRESH5
– ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Diwali is celebrated every year at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. The believers of every religion arrive at the dargah to pray and pray. Other festivals are also celebrated at the Dargah, giving the message of unity and harmony.