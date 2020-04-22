Dixie Chicks Nix Imminent Album, Postpone ‘Gaslighter’ Indefinitely – Variety

Dixie Chicks followers had waited 14 years for a followup album from the celebrity trio. What’s one other… effectively, really, it’s unsure how for much longer it’ll be, because the impending launch of “Gaslighter” has been postpone with no postponement date but introduced.

A press release from the group’s reps stated that “their extremely anticipated fifth studio album, ‘Gaslighter,’ initially scheduled to drop on Could 1, 2020, through Columbia Data, has been postponed. Extra particulars are forthcoming. Followers ought to proceed to verify @DixieChicks social media for added updates and bulletins.”

As of this writing, no feedback from the trio in regards to the delay had appeared on their Twitter or Instagram accounts.

The cancellation of the album’s Could launch had been extensively anticipated for weeks, as most A-list artists with albums set for April, Could or June have ended up pushing them again by just a few months, together with Girl Gaga, Sam Smith and Luke Bryan, at the same time as mid-level or unbiased acts have largely caught with their launch dates up so far.

The all the time outspoken Natalie Maines has not tweeted for practically a month. On March 23, she addressed — naturally — the president of the USA. “I’m begging you @realDonaldTrump,” she wrote because the severity of the pandemic grew to become much more evident. “Please use your podium to offer factual data to People. In case you lead efficiently we’ll pat you on the again. You’re gonna pull a muscle continually patting your self on the again. #narcissist #gaslighter #denier #fingerpointer #backpatter”

Though some followers had anticipated the title observe of the album — already launched as a single — to be about Trump, it really turned out to be a private, not political, broadside, fronting a group of songs that Maines has stated had been written within the wake of the fallout from the breakup of her marriage. The group carried out “Gaslighter” on Ellen DeGeneres’ present March 16, in a pre-taped look (under).

A handful of journalists who got sneak peeks of the album earlier than it was placed on ice have quietly given it reward for its musical high quality (the set was produced by Jack Antonoff) and the non-public candor of Maines’ lyrics.

One benefit the Chicks had in suspending their album is that that they had not but introduced a tour schedule earlier than the general public lockdowns began occurring. Different prime artists who had lately introduced tour dates when the coronavirus disaster hit onerous in March moved to delay these live shows by just a few months — and pushed their album dates again to match — solely to now face uncertainty about whether or not there’ll need to be second postponements on these as effectively.