Dixie Chicks Officially Change Name to ‘The Chicks’ – Variety

The Dixie Chicks have formally modified their title to “the Chicks,” after public discussions arose over the appropriateness of the Civil Struggle-era “Dixie” as a part of their moniker.

The group had lengthy been unofficially referred to as merely the Chicks by many followers and most of their associates within the music business, however dropping the “Dixie” remains to be a shock, albeit a pleasing one to some supporters who had been quietly uncomfortable with the title and its historic connotations.

“We would like to meet this second,” the country-pop trio mentioned in a one-sentence assertion on its web site, alluding to the change.

In a further assertion supplied by the group’s press consultant, the Chicks added: “A honest and heartfelt thanks goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for his or her gracious gesture in permitting us to share their title. We’re honored to co-exist collectively on this planet with these exceptionally gifted sisters. Chicks Rock! — Emily, Natalie and Martie”

The transfer turned official Thursday morning on all their social media accounts and in a press launch saying their socially and politically charged new single, “March March,” though it initially appeared with none formal announcement being made.

Variety not too long ago printed a visitor column by Jeremy Helligar titled “After Girl Antebellum, Is It Time for the Dixie Chicks to Rethink Their Name?” Helligar wrote that the time period “Dixie,” deriving from the Mason-Dixon line that separated slave-owning and free states, is “a celebration of a Southern custom that’s indivisible from Black slaves and people grand plantations the place they had been pressured to toil without cost… For a lot of Black individuals, it conjures a time and a spot of bondage. If a ‘Dixie’-loving Southerner at the moment insists the phrase merely represents a deep appreciation of their homeland, they’re most likely white.”

The initially Texas-based group picked the title up as a derivation from the Little Feat classic-rock tune “Dixie Hen.”

The transfer was instantly greeted with derision by many conservative voices on social media, a few of whom known as it “advantage signaling” — though, because the nation music web site Farcethemusic famous in a tweet, “I can’t think about eradicating ‘Dixie’ from The Chicks’ title is actually the ‘final straw’ for anyone. Anybody who’d be upset about that’s already off the bandwagon.”

Girl Antebellum shortened its title to Girl A — additionally a reputation the group had lengthy unofficially been recognized by to followers and the business — earlier in June. In that case, Girl Antebellum additionally bumped into an occasion of somebody already utilizing the brand new title, though the group apparently didn’t understand it on the time the change was introduced. The group has been in negotiations with the blues singer referred to as Girl A since.

As of Thursday morning, the title “Dixie Chicks” nonetheless appeared as a remnant in a couple of spots within the group’s official media, and dixiechicks.com remains to be energetic as an internet tackle. Nonetheless, the truth that they’d deserted the Twitter deal with @dixiechicks was instantly obvious, because it’d been shortly snapped up by somebody with zero followers.

The band’s first album in 14 years, “Gaslighter,” comes out July 17. Their earlier launch, 2006’s “Taking the Lengthy Approach,” received them the album, report and tune of the 12 months honors on the Grammys. They’ve continued to tour within the intervening years regardless of staying out of the recording studio till reconvening with producer Jack Antonoff for brand new periods final 12 months.

In 2003, the Dixie Chicks had been all however disowned by practically the whole nation radio format, proper on the time that they had a No 1 single, when it was reported that Natalie Maines had insulted President Bush throughout a live performance in London. Nation followers from that period had been and stay divided, though the group picked up new ones as their opinions had been embraced by pop followers in addition to their subsequent music moved in a mainstream singer-songwriter path with “Taking the Lengthy Approach.”

The brand new video is accompanied on YouTube with a listing of causes the group helps, together with Black Lives Matter, the Human Rights Marketing campaign, the ACLU, Deliberate Parenthood, March for Our Lives and several other others.

The pointed lyrics to the brand new “March March”:

March, march to my very own drum

March, march to my very own drum

Hey, hey, I’m a military of one

Oh, I’m an military of 1

March, march to my personal drum

March, march to my very own drum

Hey, hey, I’m a military of 1

Oh, I’m a military of 1

Brenda’s packin’ warmth cuz she don’t like Mondays

Underpaid instructor policing the hallways

Print your self a weapon and take it to the gun vary

Ah, reduce the s—

You ain’t going to the gun vary

Standing with Emma and our little kids

Watchin’ our youth have to clear up our issues

I’ll comply with them so who’s comin’ with me

Half of you’re keen on me

Half already hate me

Inform the ol’ boys within the white bread foyer

What they will and may’t do with their our bodies

Temperatures risin’, your metropolis is sinkin’

Ah, reduce the s—

You understand your metropolis is sinkin’

Lies are fact and fact is fiction

Everyone’s talkin’

Who’s gonna hear

What the hell occurred in Helsinki

The final line of the ultimate verse apparently refers to the 2018 summit assembly in Helsinki, Finland between Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.