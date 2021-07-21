Dixie D’Amelio (tiktok) Internet Price 2020, Wiki, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Relationship

Learn about Dixie D’Amelio Internet worth, Wiki Age, Height, Boyfriend, Courting, worth, birthday, zodiac sign, height in feet, Collage, Automobile, dad, dog, eyes color, coaching, complete name, father, favorite color, graduation, as a kid.

Dixie D’Amelio Biography

Dixie Jane D’Ameli used to be born on August 12, 2001. She is an American social media character and a singer known for her motion pictures at the TikTok social media internet website.

She has collected more than 35 million fans into her dixiedamelio TikTok account, posting dance motion pictures most often along other TikTok creators paying homage to Bryce Hall, Daisy Keech and her sister Charli D’Amelio. From overdue 2019 until May 2020, she used to be a member of the collaborative TikTok crew “The Hype House”. In June 2020, she introduced her debut unmarried “Be Relaxed.”

Dixie D’Amelio Wiki

First Identify Dixie Ultimate Identify D’Amelio Complete Identify at Get started Dixie Jane D’Amelio Quite a lot of Identify Dixie, Dixie D’Amelio, Dixie DAmelio, Dixie Jane D’Amelio Birthday 12th August, 2001 Birthplace Norwalk, Connecticut, USA Height 5′ 6″ (168 cm) Weight 119lbs (54 kg) Measurements 34-26-35 inches. Assemble Slender Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Brown – Dark Unique Function Freckled face, Dimpled smile, Smoldering eyes, Petite frame, Long, dense waist-length hair Zodiac Sign Leo Sexuality Directly Ethnicity White Nationality American Over the top School King School in Stamford, Connecticut, Norwalk Over the top School in Connecticut Career Text Social media character Career Persona Year(s) Full of life 2019–present Experience Corporate (e.g. Modelling) Influences Promoting and advertising Corporate, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Father Marc D’Amelio Mother Heidi D’Amelio Siblings Brother: Now not Identified

Sister: Charli D’Amelio Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend Matthew Internet Value 2020 $3 Million Reliable Internet websites www.tiktok.com/@dixiedamelio/, www.instagram.com/dixiedamelio/, twitter.com/dixiedamelio

Dixie D’Amelio Boyfriend, Courting & Relationships

Matt Garavel started dating Dixie D’Amelio on 2018.

Dixie D’Amelio Internet Value

In line with Celebnetworth, Dixie D’Amelio is an American social media character who has a internet worth of $3 million.

Filmography

Film Year Persona Sort #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall 2020 Self TV Provide The Disney Family Singalong 2020 Self TV Provide Graduate Jointly: The us Honors the Over the top School Magnificence of 2020 2020 Self TV Provide Graduate Jointly: The us Honors the Over the top School Magnificence of 2020 2020 Self TV Provide Tik Tok 2020 DixieDAmelio TV Provide TiktokThots 2020 Self TV Provide Attaway Standard 2020 Georgia TV Provide

Dixie D’Amelio Gallery