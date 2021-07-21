Dixie D’Amelio (tiktok) Internet Price 2020, Wiki, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Relationship

Learn about Dixie D’Amelio Internet worth, Wiki Age, Height, Boyfriend, Courting, worth, birthday, zodiac sign, height in feet, Collage, Automobile, dad, dog, eyes color, coaching, complete name, father, favorite color, graduation, as a kid.
Dixie D’Amelio Biography
Dixie Jane D’Ameli used to be born on August 12, 2001. She is an American social media character and a singer known for her motion pictures at the TikTok social media internet website.
She has collected more than 35 million fans into her dixiedamelio TikTok account, posting dance motion pictures most often along other TikTok creators paying homage to Bryce Hall, Daisy Keech and her sister Charli D’Amelio. From overdue 2019 until May 2020, she used to be a member of the collaborative TikTok crew “The Hype House”. In June 2020, she introduced her debut unmarried “Be Relaxed.”
Dixie D’Amelio Wiki
|First Identify
|Dixie
|Ultimate Identify
|D’Amelio
|Complete Identify at Get started
|Dixie Jane D’Amelio
|Quite a lot of Identify
|Dixie, Dixie D’Amelio, Dixie DAmelio, Dixie Jane D’Amelio
|Birthday
|12th August, 2001
|Birthplace
|Norwalk, Connecticut, USA
|Height
|5′ 6″ (168 cm)
|Weight
|119lbs (54 kg)
|Measurements
|34-26-35 inches.
|Assemble
|Slender
|Eye Color
|Hazel
|Hair Color
|Brown – Dark
|Unique Function
|Freckled face, Dimpled smile, Smoldering eyes, Petite frame, Long, dense waist-length hair
|Zodiac Sign
|Leo
|Sexuality
|Directly
|Ethnicity
|White
|Nationality
|American
|Over the top School
|King School in Stamford, Connecticut, Norwalk Over the top School in Connecticut
|Career Text
|Social media character
|Career
|Persona
|Year(s) Full of life
|2019–present
|Experience Corporate (e.g. Modelling)
|Influences Promoting and advertising Corporate, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States
|Father
|Marc D’Amelio
|Mother
|Heidi D’Amelio
|Siblings
|Brother: Now not Identified
Sister: Charli D’Amelio
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend
|Matthew
|Internet Value 2020
|$3 Million
|Reliable Internet websites
|www.tiktok.com/@dixiedamelio/, www.instagram.com/dixiedamelio/, twitter.com/dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio Boyfriend, Courting & Relationships
Matt Garavel started dating Dixie D’Amelio on 2018.
Dixie D’Amelio Internet Value
In line with Celebnetworth, Dixie D’Amelio is an American social media character who has a internet worth of $3 million.
Filmography
|Film
|Year
|Persona
|Sort
|#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall
|2020
|Self
|TV Provide
|The Disney Family Singalong
|2020
|Self
|TV Provide
|Graduate Jointly: The us Honors the Over the top School Magnificence of 2020
|2020
|Self
|TV Provide
|Graduate Jointly: The us Honors the Over the top School Magnificence of 2020
|2020
|Self
|TV Provide
|Tik Tok
|2020
|DixieDAmelio
|TV Provide
|TiktokThots
|2020
|Self
|TV Provide
|Attaway Standard
|2020
|Georgia
|TV Provide