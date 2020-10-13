DJ Cassidy Gathers R&B Stars of ’80s, ’90s for ‘Go the Mic Vol. 3’

The primary two “Go the Mic” exhibits from DJ Cassidy counted as veritable mic-drops for followers of classic R&B and hip-hop, bringing epic medleys that introduced stars from Earth, Wind and Hearth to Doug E. Recent again to reprise a verse or two of their basic hits in a dance-music collage. “Quantity Three” is premiering Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT on the Twitch platform, zeroing in on the late ’80s/early ’80s nexus of R&B historical past.

Featured in Tuesday’s present will likely be three all-female teams from that point, TLC, SWV and En Vogue. DJ Cassidy factors to the quantity of ladies who have been triumphing, individually and collectively, in the late ’80s and past as proof of the well being and wealth of R&B at the moment.

“I haven’t left my home in over 4 weeks, since I’ve been engaged on ‘Quantity Three’,” Cassidy says. “It’s the biggest factor I’ve ever assembled in my DJ profession.”

The DJ prefers to stay mum on who the different contributors in Tuesday evening’s webcast will likely be, specializing in how the ingredient of shock led to spontaneous pleasure when the first two episodes have been being unveiled. However he does permit that 15 No. 1 Billboard hits from that time-frame will likely be included, as newly sung on digital camera by the unique artists, with a complete of 23 well-remembered songs coated in a single 37-minute swoop. The truth that he has 43 people exhibiting as much as do these 23 songs means that there are deal of teams concerned on this one — not all of them feminine — so you’ll be able to take from that no matter lineup clues you may.

“One of the attention-grabbing issues about ‘Go the Mic’ is that I actually don’t promote the artists or the class of music forward of time,” he says. “Like after I was selling ‘Quantity 2,’ it wasn’t ‘the biggest hip-hop icons of the ‘80s and ‘90s that includes Run DMC’” — though that’s precisely what it turned out to be. “I promoted nothing, which many individuals say is just too daring of a transfer. They’re like, ‘Folks don’t comply with issues as of late a lot which might be happening; you gotta inform ’em what it’s.’ However I don’t go to a celebration and provides individuals a set checklist. What I do as a DJ has all the time been based mostly on the ingredient of shock.”

Go the Mic Vol. 3 with DJ Cassidy

The primary “Go the Mic” centered on late-’70s R&B earlier than he moved onto early hip-hop with the second quantity. “I all the time knew that what I needed to hone in on for ‘Quantity Three’ was the R&B of significantly 1987 to 1992. It’s when hip-hop reworked R&B, and in consequence of hip-hop remodeling R&B, R&B reworked pop music and took over the pop charts. I grew up with that period and it grew to become an enormous half of who I grew to become as a DJ. It’s all the time been a sure-shot social gathering second any time I contact on that period, whether or not it’s at Puffy’s birthday events all through the years, J.Lo’s birthdays all through the years, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s birthdays all through the years, or the White Home events I did for Obama.”

Though “the pandemic clearly modified how usually I’ve been in entrance of a crowd,” he does have a reasonably contemporary instance of how the music the stars will likely be reviving Tuesday evening enlivens a gathering. “One of the final nice events I did was Puffy’s birthday, which he held a couple of month after his fiftieth birthday at his home right here in L.A. And I bear in mind my New Jack Swing set — and I say the time period ‘New Jack Swing’ loosely; not every part suits completely into the phrase — and the way Bobby Brown’s ‘Each Little Step’ and New Version’s ‘If it Isn’t Love’ have been the peak of that social gathering, when the dance flooring erupted. That’s what introduced Beyonce and Jay Z to the dance flooring. That’s what introduced Puffy and Usher to the dance flooring. Folks actually maintain this period to coronary heart, and it’s not simply individuals from hip-hop and R&B tradition. These have been pop smashes.”

Singers Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett of En Vogue in live performance at La Cigale in Paris (Sipa by way of AP Photos)

Lionel Urman/SIPA

He provides, “One other attention-grabbing factor about this period is that it was a giant R&B group period. The final period we had seen like that prior was arguably 20 years earlier when it was like Temptations, 4 Tops, O’Jays and the Jacksons, from ‘65 to ‘75. Then it took a break for some time. What I realized in ‘Quantity 2’ is, when there’s a bunch, if the complete group needs to take part, it’s much more thrilling — particularly once you stagger their entrance onto the display. In the event that they each begin singing at the starting of verse one, you gotta carry them each on instantly, but when one doesn’t sing until the refrain or the second half of the first verse, it builds the pleasure each time somebody comes on. Run and DMC didn’t come on collectively. Run got here on. It’s ‘No approach — Run!’ After which, ‘Oh, s—, DMC is available in along with his verse!’ So I did that with quite a bit of teams on right here, and quite a bit of them have been ladies.”

SWV attend the 2017 Soul Prepare Awards at the Orleans Area on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017

Sipa USA by way of AP

“‘Weak,’ my favourite SWV track, you simply really feel it down your backbone. I do know everybody’s going to go, “Oh s—, Coko.” She’s singing. After which proper earlier than the refrain, I carry on Taj and I carry on Lelee, after which every one is singing their concord notice they usually’re all in their very own field. And it exhibits you ways nice they’re, as a result of actually it seems like they have been doing it collectively. With these teams, I raised the quantity of the harmonies, which you may not hear so prevalent in the combine of a last track, however I made them so you’ll be able to hear everybody. With TLC, T-Boz comes on first after which I am going ‘Chille, take them to the bridge’ — simply these moments of once you’re undecided if you happen to’re getting the complete group and you then get ‘em are superb.”

On this June 9, 2017 picture, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, left, and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC pose for a portrait in New York to advertise their self-titled album. (Photograph by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

“Quantity Three” is a extremely private set for him. “I grew to become identified in lots of circles, significantly in the superstar circle, for enjoying basic R&B music of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. That spans a very long time, proper? That spans Earth, Wind and Hearth to the Mary J. Blige of the ‘90s and every part in between. However one of the subgenres was this one. This music that I honed in on has been a big half of my recollections of loving music as a child. I had dance routines to Bell Biv DeVoe’s ‘Poison’ and Bobby Brown’s ‘My Prerogative.’ Even my outfits have been modeled after the movies of these data; this period was very oversize and colourful, and that’s how I dressed as a fifth, sixth or seventh grader.”

Though Cassidy values the ingredient of shock, he’s come to comprehend that the exhibits don’t undergo with repeat or catch-up viewings. He enjoys the dwell components of the premieres on Twitch, the place he spins tracks from the related period for about an hour earlier than going into the newly pre-recorded all-star medley of the evening. However the “Go”-es dwell on on his YouTube channel and his social media pages, beginning the following evening.

“The beauty of this, in contrast to an awards present or an episode of ‘Saturday Evening Stay,’ is that it solely will get higher with time. The dwell occasion is a enjoyable approach to get individuals in the chat room and speaking about it and folks going loopy about ‘Oh my God, who’s coming subsequent.’ However as soon as you place it up then it actually begins to be to handed round, it takes on a life of its personal.”

