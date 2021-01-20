DJ Cassidy Reveals Plans for Two ‘Cross the Mic’ Inaugural Sets

“Cross the Mic,” meet “Cross the Presidency.” DJ Cassidy has the distinction of being the solely musical participant in Wednesday’s inaugural festivities to be featured as a part of two separate occasions, for which he’s produced a pair of segments of his common “Cross the Mic” collection in honor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris getting their very own mic-pass.

The primary look, in the digital inaugural parade in the afternoon, can be targeted on the classics. Later in the night, he’ll have a phase on the Tom Hanks-hosted “Celebrating America” prime-time particular, bringing the hits extra into the current.

“In a single phase, I move the mic to a few legendary R&B acts of the Seventies and Eighties in a wonderful feel-good calling for the soul of America: Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge and Earth Wind & Fireplace,” Cassidy tells Selection. “It doesn’t get extra prolific than them. Their music exudes all that’s human and joyful, and I’m proud to name all of them buddies. In one other phase, I increase in each style and period, as I move the mic to 2 modern-day icons of Latin music, Luis Fonsi and Ozuna. Each segments are a musical celebration of our nation, our variety, and our unity.”

These are removed from the first occasions he’s participated in a presidential inauguration, though they do mark — in miniature — the first time that his D.C. dance events have been open to the public.

“In 2009, I used to be the first to ever DJ a presidential inauguration once I carried out at Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball and programmed the music for all ten balls,” he says “Then, in 2013, I used to be the first to ever DJ at the White Home, once I carried out at Obama’s inaugural celebration. These had been the biggest nights of my life. They weren’t a dream come true, as a result of my goals merely aren’t that wild. And, in fact, I by no means dreamed I’d be acting at an inauguration from my front room — that is absolutely one for the historical past books.”

DJ Cassidy

Courtesy DJ Cassidy

Whereas a few of the music for Wednesday’s festivities is coming collectively extra at the final minute — Garth Brooks stated Monday that he was requested to carry out late final week and made his choice over the weekend — DJ Cassidy obtained extra discover. And he wanted a bit extra, even for segments which can be shorter than his standard half-hour marathons, since there’s some work that goes into making the segues between the live-sung cameos movement seamlessly. He was nonetheless doing last-minute work on nailing down the segments as he spoke with Selection Tuesday.

The 2 Obama inaugurations had been removed from Cassidy’s solely factors of reference to the new transition groups. He additionally established his place as the Democrats’ favourite spinner when DJ-ed at the White Home birthday events for Obama and his First Girl, Michelle. Extra just lately, he campaigned for Biden and Harris, “most importantly whereas producing a digital occasion for the Vice President Elect in August by which we co-hosted and raised over $1 million for the Biden marketing campaign.”

“They referred to as me over the vacation to ask if I’d like to supply two ‘Cross The Mic’ segments for the inauguration. To be fully trustworthy, I used to be shocked. I couldn’t consider they’d seen ‘Cross The Mic,’ and I couldn’t consider they wished to incorporate it on this historic day. They defined that as a result of this inauguration could be totally different from all others, they wished to attach People in an unprecedented means and have a good time the on a regular basis heroes round the nation. Then it made excellent sense. I created ‘Cross The Mic’ for that very cause, to have a good time my musical heroes in effort to pay homage to the heroes on the frontlines of well being, freedom and justice.”

One veteran act on board can also be a veteran of his ongoing video collection, by which stars flip up for a verse or two of their most acquainted songs, one way or the other timed to a seemingly unerring beat. He additionally introduced in some new blood for the event.

“Earth Wind & Fireplace was the very first act on the very first episode of ‘Cross The Mic,’” he factors out. “A Facetime name with Verdine White in April really impressed the whole idea, as I wished to offer individuals round the world the particular feeling I’ve each time I join personally to my musical heroes. It was becoming that they take part in the highest honor that would ever be bestowed upon ‘Cross The Mic.’ Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, Ozuna and Luis Fonsi are all first-timers. It’s all the time a thrill to move the mic to artists whom I revere, and to do it for the Inauguration of Biden and Harris was a thrill like no different. … I’ve by no means recruited artists for ‘Cross The Mic’ in such a brief period of time. The reply was sure throughout the board.”

EWF’s Philip Bailey reiterates his pleasure about collaborating. “These are very difficult and unprecedented occasions we’re all dwelling by way of, and far of our music was written for such occasions,” he stated in a press release. “We had been honored to take part, at DJ Cassidy’s invitation, in the inauguration’s ‘Cross the Mic.’ Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Praying for a clean transition, peace well being and prosperity.” Provides Sledge: “I’m so proud participate on this efficiency and to be the voice of a track that brings the world collectively” — the Sister Sledge track she’s referring to in all probability not being any nice puzzle to guess.

Says Cassidy, “Our nation is at a crossroads. We will select love or we are able to select hate. As Joe Biden says, we’re in a combat for the soul of America. This inauguration marks a brand new starting. I’m past honored to be collaborating in some small means and contributing musically to the celebration of the beliefs that make our nation nice — variety, unity and democracy.”