DJ Cassidy Tells Secrets of All-Star ‘Go the Mic’ R&B/Hip-Hop Show

DJ Cassidy has been your new quarantine greatest buddy in 2020, when you have any affinity in any respect for the basic R&B that got here between the Motown period and the flip of the century, or for early hip-hip. In solely three episodes — the most up-to-date of which aired Tuesday night time — his “Go the Mic” sequence has change into a much-anticipated go-to for followers who love listening to classic hits enveloped in blink-or-you’ll-miss-it medleys of a few half-hour every through which a surprising lineup of stars proceeds via Cassidy’s Twitch broadcast. (It’s not so shocking when you catch up later, or endlessly evaluation, as the reveals reside on on YouTube and his social platforms.)

After a hip-hop episode in September that included everybody from LL Cool J to Salt-N-Pepa to Doug E. Contemporary to Chuck D., DJ Cassidy returned to R&B this week with an episode dedicated to the New Jack Swing period and all the associated and unrelated stars who turned the late ’80s and early ’90s into one other golden period for the style. Cassidy talked with Selection about what went into the episode and his imaginative and prescient for the sequence.

VARIETY: How did the thought for Go the Mic come about?

DJ CASSIDY: Quantity 1 was the nice R&B of the ’70s and early ’80s, and this concept got here to me in the most pure means. It was in late April when folks have been nonetheless scared to depart their home to take out the trash. I used to be FaceTiming with my pal and mentor Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Hearth. He and I am going to dinner as soon as a month at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. It’s like his spot. He has a desk, you already know, he is aware of the menu by coronary heart, waiters know what he needs. I used to be FaceTiming to test on him, and the Earth Wind and Hearth track “That’s the Means of the World” (coincidentally) got here on the audio system, and I acquired a chill, pondering, “How lucky am I that I do know so many of my musical heroes.” I began DJing at age 10, and all I needed was for my favourite rappers to know my title, so for any of my musical heroes to be my buddies is loopy to me. I believed, wouldn’t it’s superb if I may determine a strategy to get this sense that I’ve proper now to different folks, connecting with their musical heroes of their residence in a singular means? I stated, I’m going to placed on black silk pajamas and sit in entrance of the fire, and I’m going to name all my legendary buddies of the ‘70s and ask them to sing alongside to a track and by some means weave it collectively. We acquired all the R&B classics — “To Be Actual,” by Cheryl Lynn, and Shalimar’s “Second Time Round,” and Ray Parker Jr., Deniece Williams, Kool and the Gang…. Actually, Ronald “Khalis” Bell, who’s Kool’s brother, the sax participant — him taking part in his solo on “Too Sizzling” on Quantity 1 was the final thing he did earlier than he died a month in the past. However nobody had any thought what I used to be doing, then. I referred to as Phillip Bailey and he was like “Cassidy, you already know I like you, however I don’t perceive what you’re explaining.” I stated, “Philip, simply belief me, and I’ll ship you your clip to approve, and when you don’t prefer it I’ll take away it.” He wrote me again 5 minutes after he acquired it and stated, “You have been proper. Maintain it.” And their co-sign actually set it off.

After Quantity 2 premiered, which was hip-hop from the ’80s and ’90s, I acquired an electronic mail from Chuck D of Public Enemy — in between him doing CNN panels on the election, he writes me, “You’re king, DJ Cassidy.” Run from Run DMC referred to as me that night time and stated, “Cassidy I’m proud of you.” Richard Weitz of WME, who runs the on-line RWQuarantunes occasions, noticed it and beloved it a lot he referred to as me and stated, “May we make this the centerpiece of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s (“The Night Earlier than”) Emmy get together?” But it surely means as a lot to me once I go to my electronic mail on my web site and a person has written me — and I’m not making this up — “My son was murdered final month. And the solely half-hour I’ve discovered to smile was once I found this video.”

How did you decide on the period you probably did for Quantity 3?

It was all the time in the again of my thoughts as soon as I began this. I haven’t left my home in over 4 weeks, engaged on Quantity 3. It’s the best factor I’ve ever assembled in my DJ profession. What I needed to hone in on for Quantity 3 was the R&B of the late ‘80s, early ’90s, notably 1987 to 1992. R&B music modified in 1987. Many individuals would credit score Teddy Riley with the transformation; actually he was proper at the basis of it. And hip-hop —its sound, its type, its swag, its taste, its tradition — remodeled the means R&B sounded and the means R&B appeared. These songs that resulted turned in lots of respects mega, mega, mega pop hits. As a DJ, Iit’s all the time been a sure-shot get together second, any time I contact on that period. Whether or not it’s at Puffy’s birthdays all through the years, or J.Lo’s birthdays all through the years, or Jay-Z and Beyonce’s birthdays all through the years, or the White Home events I did for Obama… one of the final nice events I did (pre-quarantine) was Puffy’s fiftieth birthday, and I keep in mind my New Jack Swing set — and once more, I say the time period New Jack Swing loosely; not the whole lot matches completely into the phrase — to me, that was the peak of that get together, when the dance ground erupted. That’s what introduced Beyonce and Jay-Z to the dance ground. That’s what introduced Puffy and Usher to the dance ground. Folks actually maintain this period — the period of Bobby Brown, “Each Little Step,” New Version, “If It Isn’t Love” — to coronary heart, and it’s not simply folks from hip-hop and R&B tradition. These have been pop smashes.

Are you working out of volumes to do now, having coated these three eras and genres that have been so essential to you rising up?

As I produce these episodes —which sounds so skilled; it’s simply so sort of odd for me to say, as a result of it began so homegrown — however as I’m engaged on these episodes, I all the time have in the again of my thoughts what I need to do subsequent. And I’ve 20 plotted out in my thoughts.

We have now this photograph of you with New Version that dates again to 2011. Was that the starting of one thing that culminated with this Vol. 3 of Go the Mic, by some means?

At my thirtieth birthday in 2011, I threw an enormous get together on the Intrepid in New York, the warship parked in the Henry Hudson River on the West Facet Freeway. I used to throw these epic birthday events from age 20 to 30. I additionally had one at the New York Public Library, however what made these birthdays particular from age 20 to 30 is just not these lavish locations, however who I had carry out. There was all the time a shock efficiency. So I had Slick Rick and Doug E. Contemporary after which Naughty by Nature after which Large Daddy Kane, after which Rakim after which KRS One, after which I had Bell Biv DeVoe after which I had Bobby Brown. And after having Bell Biv DeVoe and Bobby Brown, I stated, “Properly, there’s solely two members left of New Version — the best R&B band of the previous 30 years.” After all they have been all stars by themselves: Johnny Gill, star. Ralph Tresvant, star. Bell Biv DeVoe, star, Bobby Brown, large star. I didn’t know Johnny and Ralph at the time. When their band members referred to as them, I keep in mind Michael and Bobby calling me collectively and telling me, “All proper, we’re explaining it to them. Ralph and Johnny have been like, ‘DJ Cassidy —who? Like, why are we doing somebody’s birthday as the first present in years?”

So I’ve all the members of New Version on Go the Mic 3. It’s onerous for me to say that is the most particular half for me as a result of I may hold happening the record. However Bell Biv DeVoe does “Poison.” Bobby Brown does “My Prerogative.” Johnny Gill does “Rub You the Proper Means.” Ralph Tresvant does “If It Isn’t Love” — all again to again. They all the time present up for me, and I really feel unfit of how typically they arrive via for me. Everybody has just a few bands and some artists that maintain that particular place. New Version is that to me. They’re simply the best, the coolest. Each track, so feel-good. Each outfit they ever wore, the coolest outfit. And the whole lot they did exterior out of the group, equally nice. Bobby Brown, “Don’t Be Merciless”: one of the best R&B albums ever made. That was the R&B of my childhood. I had dance routines to “Poison” and“My Prerogative.”

Do you return with Teddy Riley, too?

I had no relationship with Teddy previous to this. We’ve met now and again; I’m not even positive he knew a lot about me. He was one of the final people who I acquired on board for this. And I’d wish to say he’s a brand new pal. … We have been on Zoom, speaking over one another, such as you do on Zoom. He saved beginning, I saved beginning, he saved beginning and I finished and I am going “Teddy, you first.” And he stated, “Oh my God, you gave the impression of Michael (Jackson).” And I used to be like, inform me extra. He stated, “Me and Michael would speak over one another and he would go, ‘No, you, Teddy, you first.’” And I’m like, Oh my God, this made my day. And when he was recording his half to “Rump Shaker” — that’s the track he did, which he produced, and he raps on; “Rump Shaker” was sort of one of the few rap data of this period that will get performed with all these songs — he was stomping his ft. And I stated, “You would possibly hear that on the recording. So attempt to stomp much less.” He goes, “Michael all the time used to stomp like that. Hearken to ‘Bear in mind the Time’; you may hear the foot. Michael used to slam so onerous that the music sheets that have been on the music stand would go flying.” When Teddy produced most of Michael Jackson’s album “Harmful,” that was the final: the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, recorded primarily a New Jack Swing album.

A lot of the magic of “Go the Mic” is the behind-the-scenes speaking, which nobody has seen but. And I do envision doing an offshoot of Go the Mic referred to as Behind the Mic. I’ve by no means advised that to anybody, truly, however what the hell. As a result of I file all these Zooms, and listening to Teddy examine the means I stated, “No, you, Teddy” to Michael is fascinating and it’s enjoyable. And listening to Teddy discuss me telling him to not slam the ground so onerous, and him saying Michael did it’s so dope. After Quantity 3, are you aware what number of artists I’ve accomplished this with? It’s a loopy quantity: 92. I’ve 92 discussions about R&B and hip-hop music from, say, 1975 to 1992. And I may keep on with these artists for hours. I imply, you need to pull me off them.

How do you sequence one thing like Quantity 3?

The primary track on this one was I set it off with Keith Sweat’s “Make It Final Without end.” And Teddy’s “Rump Shaker” is the final track — however then there’s sort of an encore which matches to Boyz II Males “Finish of the Street,” and it’s the most epic ending. However the bookends are mainly Keith and Teddy, after which an encore from Boyz II Males. And Teddy produced “Make It Final Without end,” and Keith was such a pivotal particular person of this period as nicely. His first album got here out in ’87, and one may say it’s the first New Jack Swing album, or one of the first. So when it really works out to inform a bit of a narrative with bookends, it’s lovely — and it all the time finally ends up working that means, all the time. So Keith wasn’t first as a result of I needed Keith first; it was as a result of “Make It Final” gave the impression of the starting.

You’ve loads of teams on. Does anybody ever say no?

Teams have been very keen about calling their bandmates. I don’t know when you keep in mind them, however there was a bunch in the early ‘90s, Portrait, and so they had a really large hit track, “Right here We Go Once more.” There was a present, “Household Issues” — you keep in mind Steve Urkle? I imagine it was the promenade episode, and Portrait carried out on it. I’ve all these random popular culture recollections of all these songs. I used to be in all probability in the sixth grade when it got here out. And the lead singer at the moment, Philip Johnson, not performs with the group. I don’t know at what level he left the group or why, however he got here again to do that. He hasn’t accomplished reveals since the early ‘90s with them.

What are some of the secrets and techniques of the way you pull this off, technically?

I’ve no techs at my home and I’ve no techs at any of the artists’ home. So everybody that I get on with, I’ve to show how to do that. That’s one factor I don’t reveal. I’ve just a few tips of the commerce that I’ve developed. Some individuals are extraordinarily tech-savvy and know their means round a pc and a cellphone greater than I do, and a few know nothing. And I knew nothing earlier than this. I had by no means been on a Zoom. … And you need to train somebody in 5 minutes, since you don’t need them to suppose it’s a tech class both. So with the 43 individuals who have been on Quantity 3, it’s all me. And it’s not alleged to be about lights. It’s not alleged to be about a pc. It’s not alleged to be a few large file. It’s simply alleged to be enjoyable, and fast. And so it’s been an enormous technical studying course of for me. Everybody thinks, Oh, you’re a DJ. I’m like, I don’t know how one can program an alarm clock! However what I did with this hadn’t been accomplished earlier than, technically. There actually aren’t any platforms, together with Zoom, that may have folks from a band or a bunch sing or play alongside collectively in unison in sync. There isn’t a platform the place you hit file and that simply occurs. So you need to determine how one can manipulate present platforms and applications to how one can make one thing occur that’s probably not alleged to occur.

Who was hardest to get?

Philip Bailey was the solely one who didn’t need to do it that I referred to as — despite the fact that we’ve an excellent relationship. In 2013, I used to be recording my first DJ Cassidy file. I used to be signed to Columbia Data for my first main file deal. The imaginative and prescient for my file was I used to be going to supply songs that channeled the sound and spirit of the R&B and dance data of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s — what I feel the best and most common dance music ever created. So I needed to recruit the legendary musicians who performed on these data and actually went via all the liner notes and made a listing of who they have been. After all, Earth Wind and Hearth falls in their very own class. They weren’t session musicians; they have been their very own musicians for their very own band. So I acquired a gathering with Verdine White and Philip, and we hit it off and so they performed and sang backgrounds on my first single, ever. It was “Calling All Hearts,” that includes Robin Thicke and Jesse J. It was the first and I feel solely track that Earth, Wind and Hearth and Nile Rodgers ever performed on collectively. Nile performed guitar, Verdine performed bass, Philip performed percussion and sang backgrounds, and Larry Dunn — additionally a founding member of Earth Wind, not in the group, however nonetheless their pal — additionally performed keyboards. And I went on to have a private {and professional} relationship with them. We’ve accomplished reveals collectively. They’ve performed on different issues of my mine. I’ve performed at advantages with them, and so they’ve change into buddies. Philip didn’t fairly get the imaginative and prescient at first… however he’s Philip Bailey! He has each proper to inform me, “I don’t get it. That is all new to me, Zoom, streaming.” It was all new to all of us.

I can by no means discuss favourite moments, as a result of all 93 folks have been particular to me. However while you hit play on that Quantity 1, and also you hear see Philip and (the late) Maurice White (on the authentic recording) sing that track collectively… Seeing him sing together with Maurice, singing from the heavens, is chilling. And it’s not solely chilling, however fascinating, since you see how intricate the track is. I don’t even need to admit this in a publication, however I didn’t even notice what components Philip was singing to the extent I did till he did this. It’s so intricate. It’s not like Phillip sings the first 4 bars and Maurice sings the subsequent 4. And of course Verdine, my pal and mentor, is taking part in bass, and there’s no performer the place you may see them feeling it on their face like Verdine White. I assume loads of folks say Bruce Springsteen’s face when he sings — i’s much less my forte, however I do know that folks suppose that about Bruce. But it surely’s like: Do one thing in your life that makes you appear to be Verdine White when he performs bass, and also you’ll be a cheerful particular person.

You pay tribute to your pal Andre Harrell.

He handed away two days earlier than Cheryl Lynn and I have been Zooming. He was an important particular person in my life. He was the cousin of my greatest pal, however a mentor to me. He got here to my home typically for dinners, and when he (promoted) a mixtape that I had once I was 23 and new to the scene, that was an unimaginable co-sign. So I stated to Cheryl, at the breakdown of “To Be Actual,” “I’m going to do that rap that Andre all the time did on this half.” She stated, yeah! And she or he caught on so quick, and he or she adlibbed actually like we rehearsed it, and we had n’t. And in order that was an essential Andre Harrell second in Quantity 1.

Andre Harrell was actually the godfather of New Jack Swing. His label Uptown Data put out Teddy Riley’s group, Man. He put out Al B. Certain, put out Christopher Williams, put out Father MC, put out Heavy D, put out Jeff Pink, put out all these iconic New Jack Swing acts. And despite the fact that of course there have been acts on different labels, his label was the middle of it. Like Barry Gordy and the Motown sound — there have been different labels in 1965 to 1970 with that sound, some utilizing the identical musicians, some making an attempt to repeat and emulate, some doing their very own factor in their very own means, however the base was Motown. Uptown was the base for the whole lot I described to you. So I felt typically in the previous six weeks that Andre had his eye on it. Each time an artist who I didn’t have a relationship with in any respect, or not a robust relationship with, stated, “Yeah, I’d love to do that. I noticed the first two,” I believed it was Andre who was making that occur. And I imply that much less spiritually than you would possibly suppose. I imply it in a way that my affiliation with Andre may need influenced folks to need to be concerned. That’s the sort of stamp Andre gave you, so whether or not he was wanting down pulling strings or not, it was his precise bodily, concrete stamp of approval all through the years that many of these artists have been in all probability aware of.

And though each artist on Quantity 3 was not signed to Uptown, in lots of senses, many of them have been descendants of what Andre did. And there was a second: Christopher Williams was an Uptown artist and he’s on Quantity 3, and he has a track “Don’t Wake Me, I’m Dreaming.” And there’s a second the place a rapper that was signed to Uptown, Father MC, one of the solely rappers of like the New Jack period… there’s an element in Father MC’s track the place he stated, “It’s Mr. Uptown himself, Andre Harrell,” and tand then I am going into Christopher Williams’ “Dreaming.” And that’s the place I sort of have a second for and a dedication to Andre. So though not each act is Uptown Data, Quantity 3 channels the spirit of Uptown.

What’s an instance of the place you may go along with Go the Mic going ahead?

I’d like to do a Quiet Storm version. For many who won’t know what it appears like, “quiet storm” was a form of class of R&B music named after the Smokey Robinson track “Quiet Storm” that turned a radio format. It was, like, not essentially ballads, however downtempo R&B songs. It was horny, and romantic — and vibey. Some of them I’d consult with as uncommon grooves, sort of not so recognized cult classics and a few have been large hits. I’d like to do a Quiet Storm episode, however I’ve over a dozen concepts. I additionally think about going again to the period of Quantity 1; I haven’t even begun to exhaust the prospects of basic R&B of the ‘70s and ‘80s.