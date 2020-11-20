DJ Cassidy to ‘Move the Mic’ Between ’80s R&B Stars on BET Special

DJ Cassidy’s in style “Move the Mic” webcast collection goes to TV on Thanksgiving weekend… and going completely ’80s. BET’s Nov. 29 broadcast of “The Soul Practice Awards” will probably be instantly adopted by a second prime-time particular that may carry Cassidy’s all-star medleys, normally seen by way of Twitch and YouTube, to a community for the first time. And whereas the star DJ isn’t revealing any names but, he’s telling Selection that this version of his mic-pass will carry collectively the main lights of R&B from a decade that occurs to be his favourite

Or possibly one thing extra like only a half-decade, to get particular about it. “After I take into consideration ‘Soul Practice’ and the lengthy legacy that spans many years,” he says, “I’m instantly drawn into enthusiastic about the Eighties. notably the first half of the decade. The sounds of the R&B data that got here out of the first half of the ’80s, the angle and magnificence and feelings of these data, all converse to the legacy of ‘Soul Practice’ so powerfully, and I believe these data exude the feeling of celebration. And so I instantly went into my playlisting cocoon and put collectively this grasp record of prolific R&B classics from that period and realized that the first half of the Eighties birthed the best dance data of all time.”

The bpm will fly by in a matter of mere minutes. “I simply saved including one other and one other and one other, and will have crammed a two-hour present,” Cassidy continues. “The truth that it’s a 30-minute particular meant I want to hone in on the higher cuts. The Mike Tyson jabs to the face — that’s after I wanted: each music a serious blow, punching and punching and never letting up.”

Nicely, letting up a bit of. Not like what DJ Cassidy did on the net with the earlier three editions of “Move the Mic,” there will probably be business breaks. However he says he resisted the temptation to consider these and cheat in a method he usually wouldn’t, by altering the tempo between gaps, and he has a nonstop lower of the present that may ultimately dwell on the net sans promoting breaks.

“It’s totally different as a result of it’s shorter,” he says; “the final two episodes had been practically 40 minutes with out commercials. In any other case that is precisely the similar present, however as a result of I’ve much less time, I want this to hit in a really particular method. Notably for individuals who have watched the first three, I believe they’re going to completely love this subsequent installment.”

“The Soul Practice Awards” air Nov. 29 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, instantly adopted by “DJ Cassidy’s Move the Mic: BET Soul Practice Version” at 10/9. (On the west coast, the exhibits may be seen dwell by way of the east coast feed on DirecTV or tape-delayed for prime time on cable providers like Spectrum.)

DJ Cassidy beforehand advised Selection about what led him to create “Move the Mic,” the inspiration for which struck him whereas he was on a name with Earth Wind & Fireplace’s Verdine White, wishing he might share the feeling with different followers. The primary, ’70s/’80s-themed episode featured EWF passing the microphone to Kool & the Gang, Ray Parker Jr., Cheryl Lynn, Shalimar and Deniece Williams, amongst others. A second episode introduced collectively stars from the first golden age of hip-hop, like LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa and the members of Run DMC. Cassidy was again in an R&B mode however a unique period when “Vol. 3” included singers from the late ’80s and early ’90s, with a particular emphasis on New Jack Swing; that visitor record included members of New Version and Bell Biv DeVoe in addition to Keith Sweat, Teddy Riley, Boyz II Males and Portrait.

For this journey again to the early and mid-’80s, Cassidy thinks he discovered the good community house for what he’s executed up til now on the net as a result of “I grew up watching BET. Notably ‘Video Soul’ and ‘Rap Metropolis,’ these had been the two important tv exhibits I watched wherein was uncovered to not solely my favourite music movies however interviews and artist performances” again in the day. To accomplice with BET and ‘Soul Practice’ can be a full-circle second for me.”

Though Cassidy has put collectively the three earlier episodes virtually completely on his personal, from house throughout quarantine — and nonetheless is doing all the assemblage himself and internet hosting the medleys from in entrance of his fire — he does have a few companions for the BET particular. One is Jesse Collins, who not solely produces “The Soul Practice Awards” however is difficult at work on the upcoming Tremendous Bowl half time present, and who Cassidy says “understands the historic and cultural context of this music greater than anybody.” The opposite is a giant identify in hip-hop historical past, Steve Rifkind, well-known for locating Wu Tang Clan and as the founding father of Loud Data, who’s been important in hooking Cassidy up with lots of the artists not already in his R&B Rolodex.

“Everyone all the time asks me how I recruit the artists. The method is the most private instance of expertise recruitment that you simply’ve ever witnessed in your life. For Quantity 1, I solely known as artists whose numbers I had on my cellphone. Vol. 2, I began the similar method, however grew to become ‘Do you might have a quantity for therefore and so?’ For instance, DMC helped me with soliciting Chuck D from Public Enemy. Each sort of artist led to the subsequent. Two individuals in the means of Volumes 2 and three grew to become right-hand males.” One was DJ Chill Will, longtime DJ for Doug E. Contemporary, who “changed into my unofficial expertise recruitment accomplice.” The opposite is Bowlegged Lou from Full Pressure (“the man in ‘Home Celebration’ that claims ‘I’m gonna kick your fuckin’ ass,’ Cassidy proudly factors out). “I wished Full Pressure to be in Vol. 3 and ended up on cellphone with Lou for two hours. He did similar factor Will did on Vol. 2 for Vol. 3. They had been serving to me out only for the love. After I did the take care of BET, I stated, ‘I want one factor. I want my two guys to assist me out on the expertise aspect — my expertise coordinators.”

Says Cassidy, “I had to in some ways put the pedal to the steel on this. I haven’t left my home in 21 days. That’s how lengthy this was, entrance to again, (from idea) to recruitment to filming. On the earlier ones I’m used to locking myself in for 4, 5, six weeks — and that didn’t contain recruitment, simply filming.” Going ahead, he says, “Who is aware of what the future has in retailer; the sky’s the restrict. However BET, ‘Soul Practice’ and the spirit of celebration with the holidays — the three of these had been so good, it was as clear as the blue sky on a sunny day to me. After I DJ dwell, I by no means dip — I’m not speaking about tempo, extra about the feeling — however this one is much more like a curler coaster experience that simply retains going and going up.”