As Americans hold home amid the coronavirus pandemic, DJ D-Nice is determined to ship a dance birthday celebration to all people. He’s web site internet hosting daily events he calls “Homeschool at Membership Quarantine.” On Sunday, larger than 160,000 people watched his Instagram Reside. D-Nice joins “CBS This Morning” from his home in Los Angeles.
DJ D-Nice hosts Instagram Live dance parties
March 23, 2020
1 Min Read
