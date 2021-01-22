DJ Khaled to Host MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021

In at present’s International Bulletin, DJ Khaled indicators on to host the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021, Newen corrals its manufacturing labels as Newen France, Foxtel snags “The Drew Barrymore Present” in Australia, “SAS: Who Dares Wins” will get a Swedish adaptation, BFI Future Movie Competition proclaims this 12 months’s program, San Sebastian Movie Competition director José Luis Rebordinos is honored by France’s Ministry of Tradition, and Disney Plus and Hotstar Specials reteam to broaden the “Particular Ops Universe.”

AWARDS

Grammy-winning producer, DJ and report exec DJ Khaled will host the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA), broadcasting globally for the primary time on MTV Feb. 20. Due to COVID-19 journey restrictions, Khaled will host the digital ceremony from his dwelling in Miami.

MAMA Kampala 2021 options 20 awards handed out to rejoice the most effective in African expertise over the previous 12 months. As well as to extra basic prizes: greatest male artist, feminine artist, music and collaboration, the MAMAs will acknowledge work from Portuguese and French-speaking Africa with the introduction of the Finest Lusophone and Finest Francophone classes. Different new awards embrace the MAMA Technology Change Award, Finest Fan Base, Alone Collectively Finest Lockdown Efficiency and Character of the Yr.

“MTV has at all times been an amazing companion, so I jumped on the alternative to host this 12 months’s MAMAs,” mentioned DJ Khaled. “I can’t wait to rejoice the unbelievable music that comes out of Africa, which has impressed me all through my profession.”

PRODUCTION

Newen, the Paris-based worldwide manufacturing and distribution firm owned by French TV community TF1 Group, is bringing collectively its French manufacturing banners underneath a brand new umbrella, Newen France.

Newen France will regroup Telfrance (“Plus belle la vie”), Capa (“Versailles”) and 17 Juin, all owned by Newen.

The administration crew of Newen France can be headed by Vincent Meslet, producer of the hit day by day soaps “Demain nous appartient” and “Ici tout begin.” Appointed CEO of Newen France, Meslet will work intently with Guillaume Thouret, who will act as managing director. Thouret was beforehand managing director of Capa Group and deputy managing director of Newen in control of non-scripted packages.

Meslet may also collaborate with Benoît Thevenet, who presently runs 17 Juin and also will now be heading Capa Presse.

Philippe Levasseur, the present managing director of Capa Presse, has been tapped head of worldwide for Newen France. These executives will all report to Romain Bessi, Newen’s managing director.

Newen has a footprint in seven international locations and boasts a library of greater than 5,500 hours of TV programming and 1,000 movies spanning completely different genres.

DISTRIBUTION

ViacomCBS International Distribution Group and Australian pay-TV chief Foxtel have struck a deal for the native rights to “The Drew Barrymore Present.” It is going to start enjoying from Feb. 1 on Foxtel’s Fox Enviornment and On Demand.

The primary episode accessible underneath the brand new deal will characteristic a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with Barrymore assembly up with friends Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, almost 20 years because the blockbuster movie premiered. The present is produced and distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures Tv, with Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz as govt producers.

FORMAT

Sweden’s Jarowskij, a Banijay Nordic firm, is bringing Banijay Rights format “SAS: Who Dares Wins” to Swedish community TV4.

Described as one of many “hardest exhibits on tv,” the sequence places 18 civilian contestants via a Particular Forces coaching camp, with 4 hardnosed former instructors pushing them each step of the best way.

The U.Okay. authentic was produced by Minnow Movies and has now been tailored in six markets together with the U.Okay., U.S., France, Australia and Denmark, the place three seasons have already aired, and a star model is on the best way from Mastiff Denmark.

FESTIVALS

London’s BFI Future Movie Competition has introduced this system of 45 brief movies chosen for this 12 months’s 14th version, unspooling Feb. 18-21. Every movie can be accessible to stream within the U.Okay. on BFI Participant all through the competition and is eligible for the Feb. 21 awards ceremony introduced with help from Netflix.

Netflix is that this 12 months’s essential sponsor and also will hand out the Finest Documentary Award, which features a 12 months of mentoring with Jonny Taylor, the corporate’s authentic documentaries commissioner.

Blackmagic Design, manufactures of state-of-the-art artistic video applied sciences, has additionally joined the competition as an official companion and can help this 12 months’s New Expertise Award and host a number of Davinci Resolve coaching workshops.

Awards can be distributed throughout 10 classes with greater than £10,000 ($13,660) in prizes up for grabs. This 12 months’s occasion is accessible to filmmakers aged 16-25 and introduced freed from cost with help from Julia and Hans Rausing. The competition’s occasions program can be made public on Jan. 29.

RECOGNITION

Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, the French Minister of Tradition, has introduced that San Sebastian Movie Competition director José Luis Rebordinos will obtain the honorary title of Chevalier de l’ordre des arts et des lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of the French Republic). The French Order of Arts and Letters acknowledges “eminent artists and writers, in addition to individuals who have contributed considerably to furthering the humanities in France and all through the world.”

Rebordinos’ shut ties to the French movie Trade are evident not solely in his function at San Sebastian, the place France frequently contributes a good portion of the competition’s programming, however in his work overseas, equivalent to co-organizing the Proyecta co-production discussion board at Latin American movie market Ventana Sur, a Cannes Movie Market initiative.

“Each myself and the competition think about French filmmaking to be among the many most necessary on this planet. I would love to specific my gratitude for this recognition. I really feel honored to obtain it and make sure my efforts to maintain French cinema on the forefront as a guiding mild in our nation,” mentioned Rebordinos.

SERIES

Disney Plus is teaming with Hotstar Specials to develop the creator Neeraj Pandey’s hit sequence “Particular Ops” right into a wider “Particular Ops Universe” which is able to see characters and tales from the unique program expanded throughout a number of codecs, every tied into the IP’s overarching narrative.

Sequence favourite and lead actor Kay Kay Menon will return to the function of Himmat Singh to uncover the character’s origins in “Particular Ops Season 1.5: The Himmat Story.” Set in 2001, the sequence will recall Singh’s early life as an R&AW agent. As was the case with “Particular Ops,” producers Friday Storytellers shot the brand new program throughout a number of worldwide places, promising to scale up the sequence’ motion and drama.

All packages within the “Particular Ops Universe” can be launched solely on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP and Disney Plus Hotstar Premium in India.