DJ MK Seeks to Void ‘Unconscionable’ Management Deal

Marc Kinchen, a DJ and producer who goes by MK, filed a lawsuit in opposition to his administration firm on Wednesday, accusing the agency of duping him into signing an “unconscionable” settlement.

The performer alleges that supervisor Mark Davenport tricked him into signing the deal throughout a shock assembly at an airport after he had been up late consuming and acting at a present the earlier evening. The swimsuit alleges that Davenport instructed MK that he had to signal the deal straight away with out permitting a lawyer to assessment it.

In accordance to the swimsuit, the deal locks MK into illustration with Davenport’s agency, MDM Artists, for up to 10 years, in obvious violation of California’s “seven-year rule” limiting private service contracts. The preliminary time period of the settlement was six years, but it surely included 4 unilateral one-year choices, in accordance to the grievance.

“Defendants fraudulently duped MK into signing a completely one-sided, unconscionable administration settlement through which Defendants inserted a collection of ‘computerized,’ irrevocable choices,” the swimsuit alleges.

The swimsuit additionally claims that MDM Artists can be entitled to a minimize of MK’s earnings on offers which can be struck even after the contract is terminated.

MK is suing Davenport, MDM Artists, and Marci Weber, the opposite principal of the administration agency. The agency didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

“Even by the typically tough and tumble requirements within the trade, MDM’s conduct was egregious and violative of trade norms — and it’s ongoing,” mentioned Matt Rosengart, MK’s legal professional. “In impact, whereas making false guarantees and concealing materials info from MK in violation of their basic fiduciary duties to him, which have been witnessed by a 3rd celebration, they improperly tried to lock him right into a decade or longer settlement at extreme charges and with oppressive phrases, with potential lifetime implications for MK, which was insupportable and for myriad causes, legally improper.”

The swimsuit seeks the return of $1.5 million in commissions, in addition to $2 million in damages. In a separate grievance earlier than the California Labor Commissioner, MK is searching for a declaration that the contract is void and unenforceable.